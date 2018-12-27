Colin O'Brady postao je u srijedu prvi čovjek koji je sam samcat prešao Antarktiku, nakon posljednje etape koja je trajala 32 sata.
Tridesettrogodišnjem Amerikancu trebala su 54 dana da na skijama završi 1500 kilometara dugo putovanje s jedne na drugu obalu zaleđenog kontinenta.
O'Brady se na posljednju etapu od 125 kilometra otisnuo na božićno jutro i uspješno je završio za 32 sata.
Mladić iz Portlanda objavio je fotografiju na Instagramu uz drvenu ploču koja označava kraj ledene ploče Ross gdje završava kopnena masa kontinenta i počinje vječni led.
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
"Kada sam skijama prešao ovu zamišljenu crtu, ostvario sam svoj cilj: postao sam prvi čovjek u povijesti koji je prešao Antarktiku od jedne do druge obale, sam samcat i bez ičije pomoći", napisao je O'Brady.
Isti podvig, ali nakon O'Bradyja ostvario je Britanac Loui Rudd, blizak prijatelj Henryja Worsleya koji je 2016. umro od infekcije nekoliko dana nakon što je odustao manje od 50 kilometara od cilja. (Hina)