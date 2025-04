VIDEO Troje mrtvih u padu aviona na autocestu: "Letio je nisko, čulo se jako..."

❗️✈️ Tragic Crash in Florida! A Cessna 310R (N8930N) crashed in Boca Raton at ~10AM, en route to Tallahassee. Three were aboard the twin-engine plane, which hit near Military Trail, sparking fires. Video shows grim wreckage—survival unclear. #AviationSafety #BocaRaton pic.twitter.com/XGaT2ibamO