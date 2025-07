🇮🇷 IRAN: At least 7 people injured after a powerful explosion hit Pardisan neighborhood, south of Qom — IRIB reports.

Initial probe cites a gas leak as the cause.

Local media cautions against “Zionist channels” linking incident to 🇮🇱 to provoke public fear.#Iran #Qom… https://t.co/9Wn1zKr1LI pic.twitter.com/WIGhRLi1TG