Dramatična zbivanja u Washingtonu osudili su mnogi svjetski čelnici.
Brojni čelnici iz cijelog svijeta osudili su zbivanja u Washingtonu, gdje je došlo do nereda i proboja Trumpovih pristaša u Kongres.
U nastavku donosimo neke od njih:
Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected.— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 6, 2021
Deeply concerning scenes from the US Capitol tonight. Democratic votes must be respected. We are certain the US will ensure that the rules of democracy are protected.— David Sassoli (@EP_President) January 6, 2021
I am following with concern the news that are coming from Capitol Hill in Washington. I trust in the strength of America's democracy.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 6, 2021
The new Presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people.
Unbelievable scenes from Washington D.C. This is a totally unacceptable attack on democracy. A heavy responsibility now rests on President Trump to put a stop to this.— Erna Solberg (@erna_solberg) January 6, 2021
The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in 🇺🇸 on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 6, 2021
Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021
I believe in the strength of US institutions and democracy. Peaceful transition of power is at the core. @JoeBiden won the election.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 6, 2021
I look forward to working with him as the next President of the USA. https://t.co/2G1sUeRH4U
Following with great concern the events in #WashingtonDC.— Gordan Grlić Radman (@grlicradman) January 6, 2021
Upholding democratic institutions and peaceful transition of power is of utmost importance.
