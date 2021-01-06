Dramatična zbivanja u Washingtonu osudili su mnogi svjetski čelnici.

Brojni čelnici iz cijelog svijeta osudili su zbivanja u Washingtonu, gdje je došlo do nereda i proboja Trumpovih pristaša u Kongres.

U nastavku donosimo neke od njih:

Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 6, 2021

Deeply concerning scenes from the US Capitol tonight. Democratic votes must be respected. We are certain the US will ensure that the rules of democracy are protected. — David Sassoli (@EP_President) January 6, 2021

I am following with concern the news that are coming from Capitol Hill in Washington. I trust in the strength of America's democracy.

The new Presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 6, 2021

Unbelievable scenes from Washington D.C. This is a totally unacceptable attack on democracy. A heavy responsibility now rests on President Trump to put a stop to this. — Erna Solberg (@erna_solberg) January 6, 2021

The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in 🇺🇸 on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 6, 2021

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

I believe in the strength of US institutions and democracy. Peaceful transition of power is at the core. @JoeBiden won the election.



I look forward to working with him as the next President of the USA. https://t.co/2G1sUeRH4U — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 6, 2021