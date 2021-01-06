Pobornici američkog predsjednika Donalda Trumpa ispred zgrade Kongresa - 3
Pobornici američkog predsjednika Donalda Trumpa ispred zgrade Kongresa - 3 Foto: Afp

Dramatična zbivanja u Washingtonu osudili su mnogi svjetski čelnici.

Brojni čelnici iz cijelog svijeta osudili su zbivanja u Washingtonu, gdje je došlo do nereda i proboja Trumpovih pristaša u Kongres.

Vezani članci Muriel Bowser i Donald Trump Gradonačelnica Washingtona ime trga ispred Bijele kuće promijenila u ''Crni životi su važni'', Trump ju nazvao nekompetentnom Neredi u SAD-u - 3 Neredi na ulicama Minneapolisa zbog rasizma, Trump zaprijetio prosvjednicima: "Kad počne pljačka, počne pucnjava"

U nastavku donosimo neke od njih:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 