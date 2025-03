🇷🇺🇺🇸 During #RussiaUS consultations in Istanbul on February 27, the American Side conveyed an official Note Verbale granting agrément for the appointment of Mr Alexander #Darchiev as the new Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the US.



Learn for more: https://t.co/XuzBZz9MAv pic.twitter.com/hZbYigPeVk