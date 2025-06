VIDEO Putinova osveta pretvorila Kijev u pakao na zemlji: Gradove zasuli dronovima, gađali civilna naselja

🚨 452. That’s how many missiles and drones Russia launched at Ukraine last night.

One of the largest air attacks in recent weeks.

At least 9 regions hit. Kyiv. Lviv. Sumy. Poltava. Chernihiv. Lutsk. Ternopil.

In Kyiv, three emergency workers were killed — not in the first… pic.twitter.com/aYp9EGFmwP