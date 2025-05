Moskva na udaru: Dronovi napali grad, zatvoreni aerodromi

❗️🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 - Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and 13 other Russian regions on May 5, 2025, disrupting three major Moscow airports—Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky—and targeting military and energy sites up to 700 miles from Ukraine’s front lines.



The strikes, which mark a… pic.twitter.com/UEPZAQMs1O