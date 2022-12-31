Dok neki s nestrpljenjem čekaju najluđu noć u godini, neke su zemlje već uplovile u 2023.

Galerija Doček Nove godine u Australiji Spektakularni prizori iz Australije - 1 Spektakularni prizori iz Australije - 2 +4 Spektakularni prizori iz Australije - 3

U novu, 2023. godinu, prvi su ušli pacifički otoci Samoa i Kiribati. Nakon njih u novu godinu uplovio je i Novi Zeland, a potom i Australija odakle stižu spektakularni prizori vatrometa.

 

 

