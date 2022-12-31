Dok neki s nestrpljenjem čekaju najluđu noć u godini, neke su zemlje već uplovile u 2023.

U novu, 2023. godinu, prvi su ušli pacifički otoci Samoa i Kiribati. Nakon njih u novu godinu uplovio je i Novi Zeland, a potom i Australija odakle stižu spektakularni prizori vatrometa.

Sydney getting in early with New Year’s fireworks for 2023. The 9pm light show on Sydney Harbour is perfect for the younger revellers who have trouble staying up — and for the older ones, too, with the same problem! #2023NewYear #NewYearsEveLive #Australia pic.twitter.com/Lxg9l8khAI