Uhićen gruzijski oporbeni čelnik, Putinov trbuhozborac: "Brzo se kreću ukrajinskim putem"

🇬🇪 𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗮 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿



Zurab Japaridze was arrested after taking part in anti-government protests outside parliament.



The Georgian government's decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union have sparked protests across… pic.twitter.com/Hoewkutjzh