Musk na X-u podijelio izjavu Stephena Bartulice: "Pale su maske"

🇪🇺🇭🇷CROATIAN MEP: MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS DEAD, 𝕏 IS THE MEDIA NOW



Croatian MEP, European Conservatives and Reformists Group, Stephen Nikola Bartulica:



“In Croatia, older people still get their news from TV, but young professionals have moved to YouTube and social media.



X is… https://t.co/w6KmCkmeWx pic.twitter.com/NZJ4bOmktB