Had an amazing time performing at the opening of @adriatourofficial in Belgrade 🇷🇸 I am glad to support this event because we are in need of some good news and positive energy especially right now, after being in this dark tunnel for months. Congrats @djokernole and team for putting together this incredible event and for being an inspiration to so many and the catalyst for good in this world.🌎💕🎶 • • • #pianist #piano #tennis #champion #musicislife #concert