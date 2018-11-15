Tange, ilustracija (Foto: Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL)
Tange, ilustracija (Foto: Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL)

Društvene mreže preplavile su slike tangi uz hashtag ThisIsNotConsent (ovo nije pristanak), povodom odluke suda u Irskoj da kao dokaz u slučaju silovanja prihvati vrstu donjeg rublja koje je nosila žrtva.

U Irskoj je nedavno završio jedan od najzapaženijih sudskih slučajeva silovanja. Odvjetnica obrane Elizabeth O’Connell, javnost je razljutila kada je kao dokaz istaknula tange koje je nosila žrtva na dan kada je silovana.

U ovom je slučaju 27-godišnjak koji je optužen za silovanje 17-godišnjakinje u Corku, oslobođen krivnje.

Vrsta donjeg rublja kojeg je nosila žrtva kao dokaz da je pristala na seks razljutio je mnoge, pa su na društvenim mrežama počeli objavljivati slike tangi uz hastag #ThisIsNotConsent.

Također, na ulice Corka u znak prosvjeda oslobađajuće presude na temelju donjeg rublja, izašlo je više stotina prosvjednika. Nosili su transparente na kojima je pisalo: ''Tange ne govore''; ''Samo 'da' znači 'da'''.

Poruku da tange nisu poziv na seks upućene su i preko hrvatskih profila na društvenim medijima.
 

 