Društvene mreže preplavile su slike tangi uz hashtag ThisIsNotConsent (ovo nije pristanak), povodom odluke suda u Irskoj da kao dokaz u slučaju silovanja prihvati vrstu donjeg rublja koje je nosila žrtva.

U Irskoj je nedavno završio jedan od najzapaženijih sudskih slučajeva silovanja. Odvjetnica obrane Elizabeth O’Connell, javnost je razljutila kada je kao dokaz istaknula tange koje je nosila žrtva na dan kada je silovana.

U ovom je slučaju 27-godišnjak koji je optužen za silovanje 17-godišnjakinje u Corku, oslobođen krivnje.

Vrsta donjeg rublja kojeg je nosila žrtva kao dokaz da je pristala na seks razljutio je mnoge, pa su na društvenim mrežama počeli objavljivati slike tangi uz hastag #ThisIsNotConsent.

Također, na ulice Corka u znak prosvjeda oslobađajuće presude na temelju donjeg rublja, izašlo je više stotina prosvjednika. Nosili su transparente na kojima je pisalo: ''Tange ne govore''; ''Samo 'da' znači 'da'''.

Poruku da tange nisu poziv na seks upućene su i preko hrvatskih profila na društvenim medijima.



I think everyone should have this on our wall.

Regardless of the outcome in court, a thong on a girl does not give consent and it should not be used as evidence in court as a way of victim shaming.#ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/uR0p7TmmKu — Jamie Crowley (@Jamie23cork) November 14, 2018

Jurors in Cork were asked to consider the underwear a SEVENTEEN YEAR OLD GIRL was wearing when she was raped by a 27-year-old man.



Join the cause in solidarity, can’t believe this girl was subjected to these comments after such a traumatic event.#ThisIsNotConsent #Ibelieveher pic.twitter.com/PfkYERulgY — Courtney Peterson (@_courtneymaria) November 13, 2018

wearing gross pants, nice pants or no pants: #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/FqSt0TEJI6 — Repealist [on Illness Hiatus] (@Repealist_) November 12, 2018

Sign if you agree that our courts must not tolerate blaming victims of sexual assault!! Never again should a jury be told to judge a woman in a rape trial based on the underwear she wears. #thisisnotconsent #IBelieveHerhttps://t.co/cW5rHQKXV6 — Uplift (@UpliftIRL) November 13, 2018

Rape is NEVER the victims fault.

Not if she was drunk.

Not if she’d taken drugs.

Not if she was naked.

Not if she was wearing a miniskirt or a veil.

Not if the authorities didn’t believe her.

Not if she was your partner.#ThisIsNotConsent https://t.co/dpS5HTP95z — Nora Calder (@NoraCalder) November 13, 2018