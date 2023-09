VIDEO Misterij u polju: Hitno sletio zrakoplov sa 159 putnika

Zrakoplov ruskog Ural Airlinesa sa 159 putnika koji je letio iz Sočija za Omsk prisilno je sletio u polje u regiju Novosibirsk u zapadnom Sibiru, izvijestile su u utorak ruske agencije.

Russian plane made an emergency landing. One of the engines caught fire in the sky. A Ural Airlines plane flying from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in a field near Novosibirsk. The reason for this was a failure of the hydraulic system. There were 159 people on board.

A Sochi-Omsk plane urgently landed in a field near the village of Kamenki in the Novosibirsk region. He was unable to land at the airport and raised the alarm.



There are 159 people on the Ural Airlines flight, including 23 children.