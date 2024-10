Misteriozna smrt ruskog oligarha: Jedan od vodećih ljudi naftne kompanije pao s 11. kata

Oh well, now #Putin has become angry again 😄



Former #YUKOS & ONEXIM top manager dies in #Moscow.

The body of 64-year-old Mikhail #Rogachev was found in the courtyard of his apartment.

Officially, he jumped out of a window & this time the FSB had time to write a suicide note 😂 pic.twitter.com/gfZxA6wGHR