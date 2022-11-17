Ministar javne sigurnosti savezne države Aguascalientes u Središnjem Meksiku poginuo je u padu helikoptera, a u nesreći je smrtno stradalo ukupno pet osoba, objavila je guvernerka te savezne države u četvrtak.

Nesreća je zabilježena kamerom, a snimka objavljena na društvenim mrežama prikazuje letjelicu kako okomito pada na prazno, travnato područje.

Svih pet osoba koje su bile u helikopteru smrtno je stradalo, uključujući ministra javne sigurnosti Javiera Sancheza Mendozu.

Nesreća se zbila u četvrtak ujutro na sjeveru savezne države.

Tere Jimenez, guvernerka države Aguascalientes, izjavila je da je vjerojatno nesreća uzrok pada helikoptera.