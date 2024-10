Eksplodirala bomba na automobilu: Tri osobe ozlijeđene, sumnja se da je meta bio ruski poduzetnik

Moscow, Russia ❗

Businessman Viktor Mishachev, who previously owned shares in the bars "Coyote Ugly" and Dirty Dance Bar, was blown up 💥 in Moscow!!!

An IED exploded on an SUV on Profsoyuznaya Street in Moscow!

The bomb, disguised as trash, was on the hood of the car, the… pic.twitter.com/6SoRW1Tgul