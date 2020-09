View this post on Instagram

It has not been an easy journey to make this show and especially right now, but I can’t wait to show up tomorrow for this job I am so grateful for and with the support of the very best team in the world!! This is a clip from the 4 part series we made with @22twentytwo22 for our You Tube channel called The Making Of. We wanted to show you how we got here! I’m so proud of how far we have come and you are all welcome to join us on this journey! Let’s dream, cry, shine, heal and blossom TOGETHER! You are all invited to this party!!! #DrewBarrymoreShow