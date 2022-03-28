Will Smith napao je komičara Chrisa Rocka zbog šale o njegovoj ženi, a u nastavku su neke od reakcija s društvenih mreža.
Napad Willa Smitha na voditelja Chrisa Rocka obilježio je ovogodišnju dodjelu Oscara i šokirao gledatelje diljem svijeta, a neki su odlučili svoje reakcije podijeliti na društvenim mrežama. Kako je humor obično prva reakcija na šok, neki su svojim objavama uspjeli nasmijati gledatelje.
Njihove objave s društvenih mreža prenosimo u nastavku pa provjerite reakcije na burnu noć na Oscarima.
VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022
BOXING MATCH:— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 28, 2022
Will Smith (-450) vs. Chris Rock (+340)
Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/Q7zNR7XXuK
Chris Rock before Vs After suing Will Smith pic.twitter.com/w1waH3f8yq— Roman Gemstone (@tacosdepanocha) March 28, 2022
Future tweet:— Lewis Kay (@lewiskay) March 28, 2022
2024 Emmy winner for Best Documentary: HBO Max’s doc on the 2022 Oscar ceremony.
maybe https://t.co/uGKbeRjtp3— Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) March 28, 2022
in west philadelphia born and raised— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) March 28, 2022
at the oscars i hit chris rock in the face
The Oscars wouldn’t fabricate a fake assault because they could never do anything even remotely that interesting on purpose— chris person (@Papapishu) March 28, 2022
Will Smith saying he wants to be a vessel for love fifteen minutes after hitting a guy live on international TV and then getting a standing ovation is just an incredible summation of what Hollywood’s all about.— 🏜🔋, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) March 28, 2022
men will literally win an oscar for best actor before going to therapy— Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) March 28, 2022
My favourite meme of the will smith slap, the oscars have never been this entertaining 🤣#Oscar #Oscars2022 #TheOscars #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/Hnc4Be5t5A— Aver4ge (@RealAver4ge) March 28, 2022
The slap from Will smith at the oscars 2022#theslap #TheOscars #Pokemon #meme #oscarmeme pic.twitter.com/NLbHNql4ID— Dubs - BNHA WHM spoilers (@Dubnerd2) March 28, 2022
Will Smiths gonna be trending on twitter so Imma start making memes as much as I can 💀 pic.twitter.com/qDAwGUOAt8— Tokyo (da science kid) (@Tokyo_da_monke) March 28, 2022
Was probably staged but I had to make a meme.— มืดไปสว่าง (@khan_1995hp) March 28, 2022
Chris Rock: "Jada"
Will Smith: pic.twitter.com/KAMU1HiLRP
So Will Smith just made sure 2022 was the year two of the 🐐 memes got live action counterparts pic.twitter.com/XfTlcvZzuJ— Vincent_Marone (@vincent_marone) March 28, 2022
This is the best meme to describe how everyone looked when Will Smith punched Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/KtV2FyE92l— MPHO 🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) March 28, 2022