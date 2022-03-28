Will Smith i Chris Rock
Will Smith i Chris Rock Foto: Twitter

Will Smith napao je komičara Chrisa Rocka zbog šale o njegovoj ženi, a u nastavku su neke od reakcija s društvenih mreža.

Napad Willa Smitha na voditelja Chrisa Rocka obilježio je ovogodišnju dodjelu Oscara i šokirao gledatelje diljem svijeta, a neki su odlučili svoje reakcije podijeliti na društvenim mrežama. Kako je humor obično prva reakcija na šok, neki su svojim objavama uspjeli nasmijati gledatelje.

Njihove objave s društvenih mreža prenosimo u nastavku pa provjerite reakcije na burnu noć na Oscarima.

 

