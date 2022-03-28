Will Smith napao je komičara Chrisa Rocka zbog šale o njegovoj ženi, a u nastavku su neke od reakcija s društvenih mreža.

Napad Willa Smitha na voditelja Chrisa Rocka obilježio je ovogodišnju dodjelu Oscara i šokirao gledatelje diljem svijeta, a neki su odlučili svoje reakcije podijeliti na društvenim mrežama. Kako je humor obično prva reakcija na šok, neki su svojim objavama uspjeli nasmijati gledatelje.

Njihove objave s društvenih mreža prenosimo u nastavku pa provjerite reakcije na burnu noć na Oscarima.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

BOXING MATCH:



Will Smith (-450) vs. Chris Rock (+340)



Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/Q7zNR7XXuK — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock before Vs After suing Will Smith pic.twitter.com/w1waH3f8yq — Roman Gemstone (@tacosdepanocha) March 28, 2022

Future tweet:



2024 Emmy winner for Best Documentary: HBO Max’s doc on the 2022 Oscar ceremony. — Lewis Kay (@lewiskay) March 28, 2022

in west philadelphia born and raised



at the oscars i hit chris rock in the face — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) March 28, 2022

The Oscars wouldn’t fabricate a fake assault because they could never do anything even remotely that interesting on purpose — chris person (@Papapishu) March 28, 2022

Will Smith saying he wants to be a vessel for love fifteen minutes after hitting a guy live on international TV and then getting a standing ovation is just an incredible summation of what Hollywood’s all about. — 🏜🔋, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) March 28, 2022

men will literally win an oscar for best actor before going to therapy — Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) March 28, 2022

Will Smiths gonna be trending on twitter so Imma start making memes as much as I can 💀 pic.twitter.com/qDAwGUOAt8 — Tokyo (da science kid) (@Tokyo_da_monke) March 28, 2022

Was probably staged but I had to make a meme.



Chris Rock: "Jada"

Will Smith: pic.twitter.com/KAMU1HiLRP — มืดไปสว่าง (@khan_1995hp) March 28, 2022

So Will Smith just made sure 2022 was the year two of the 🐐 memes got live action counterparts pic.twitter.com/XfTlcvZzuJ — Vincent_Marone (@vincent_marone) March 28, 2022

This is the best meme to describe how everyone looked when Will Smith punched Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/KtV2FyE92l — MPHO 🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) March 28, 2022