Jedna je osoba poginula, a jedna je teže ozlijeđena u sudaru vlaka koji prevozio američke republikanske kongresnike i kamiona čistoće.

Vlak koji je kongresnike prevozio na okupljanje u Zapadnoj Virginiji sa kamionom se sudario 200 kilometara od Washingtona.

Na okupljanje bi avionom trebao stići i američki predsjednik Donald Trump koji je obaviješten o situaciji.

Neki kongresnici nakon nesreće su se oglasili na Twitteru, javlja USA Today.

"U šoku sam i velikim bolovima. Ovdje je vrlo kaotično", napisao je na Twitteru kongresnik Chuck Fleischmann koji je u trenutku sudara bio na putu prema WC-u te je pretprio ozljede vrata, leđa i noge.

I was on the train heading to the GOP Retreat when an accident occurred. I am ok, and working with doctors that have arrived. — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) January 31, 2018

Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident. I am safe but first responders are treating minor injuries on the train & treating the truck drivers. Praying.... — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 31, 2018

I am on train to GOP Conference, I am ok. https://t.co/UGtrLi8szJ — Daniel Webster (@RepWebster) January 31, 2018

Amanda and I are on the train carrying GOP members to our annual retreat that just had an accident. We are okay, but please join us in praying for those injured and their families. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 31, 2018