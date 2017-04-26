Jedna je osoba poginula, a jedna je teže ozlijeđena u sudaru vlaka koji prevozio američke republikanske kongresnike i kamiona čistoće.

Vlak koji je kongresnike prevozio na okupljanje u Zapadnoj Virginiji sa kamionom se sudario 200 kilometara od Washingtona.

Na okupljanje bi avionom trebao stići i američki predsjednik Donald Trump koji je obaviješten o situaciji.

Neki kongresnici nakon nesreće su se oglasili na Twitteru, javlja USA Today.

"U šoku sam i velikim bolovima. Ovdje je vrlo kaotično", napisao je na Twitteru kongresnik Chuck Fleischmann koji je u trenutku sudara bio na putu prema WC-u te je pretprio ozljede vrata, leđa i noge.

 

 