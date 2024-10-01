VIDEO Izraelsko nebo zasuto stotinama raketa: Pogledajte trenutke iranskog napada

Izrael je u utorak u popodnevnim satima zasulo gotovo 200 iranskih raketa. Tijekom dana američki dužnosnici upozoravali su o mogućnosti za neposredni napad balističkim projektilima.

Nešto poslije 18 sati diljem Izraela čule su se sirene, a izraelske obrambene snage pozvale su građane da slušaju njihove upute.

"Čim čujete sirenu, morate ući u zaštićeni prostor i tamo ostati do daljnje obavijesti", objavili su.

Nakon napada na društvenoj mreži X objavljene su snimke napada na izraelske gradove Tel Aviv i Jeruzalem.

Jews are in danger because of Israel.



The only culprit and responsible for these attacks are Israel and the Zionists.



The only problem in the region is Israel's existence and Zionism.



The blood of all the Jews who will die is on the hands of Zionism and the murderer Netanyahu.… pic.twitter.com/SEpm5o9NPi — Torah Judaism (@TorahJudaism) October 1, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: More Footage from tonights Iranian attack on Israel. pic.twitter.com/GroJuGh4LF — World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) October 1, 2024

Iran missiles hit Tel Aviv. They must be ballistic missiles as they took minutes to get from Iran to Israel. They have also breached Israeli air defence. pic.twitter.com/WuEB5Bga4j — Peter Flint (@ShodanSuper) October 1, 2024

I never like to see war but In my lifetime nobody has deserved to be be bombed as much as Israel pic.twitter.com/Ai5SnGY982 — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 1, 2024

Pročitajte i ovo Eskalacija VIDEO Iran ispalio projektile na Izrael: "Ovaj napad imat će posljedice"

Pročitajte i ovo u susjedstvu FOTO Kaos u zračnoj luci: Avionu eksplodirale gume, otkazani svi letovi