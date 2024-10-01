Obavijesti Foto Video Pretražite Navigacija
rat na Bliskom istoku

VIDEO Izraelsko nebo zasuto stotinama raketa: Pogledajte trenutke iranskog napada

Piše P. A., 01. listopada 2024. @ 21:53
Iranski napad na Izrael
Iranski napad na Izrael Foto: AFP/X Screnshoot
U utorak navečer Iran je napao Izrael. Bačeno je gotovo 200 balističkih projektila na izraelske gradove Tel Aviv i Jeruzalem.
