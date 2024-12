VIDEO Još jedan ruski tanker tone kod Krima: Poslali signal za pomoć

Only days after 2 Russian Oil Tankers, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, were struck by a Massive Storm and sank in the Kerch Strait; yet another Russian Oil Tanker, Volgoneft-109, appears to now be taking on Water and is sinking near the Port of Port Kavkaz, in the Kerch Strait. pic.twitter.com/Rlg742Ej6p