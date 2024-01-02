VIDEO Podrhtavanje tla i eksplozije probudile građane: Policija odmah podigla helikoptere

Dojave o eksplozijama i podrhtavanju tla podigle su na noge njujorške policajce i vatrogasce koji su u utorak oko šest sati ujutro pozvani na adresu Main Street 580, na Manhattanu u New Yorku.
Navodne eksplozije izazvale su nestanak struje, a kako navodi CBS podignuti su i helikopteri koji provjeravaju situaciju iz zraka.
🚨#BREAKING: Numerous reports of multiple explosions and buildings shaking on Roosevelt Island— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 2, 2024
📌#Manhattan l #NewYork
Currently, numerous emergency crews and other agencies are responding to reports of multiple explosions, causing buildings to shake in the Roosevelt Island… pic.twitter.com/SHAknHOEfx
Građani su odlučili pozvati policiju i vatrogasce nakon što ih je probudila snažna buka te su osjetili podrhtavanje zgrade.
Kako je doznao The Independent njujorška policija vjeruje da je transformator izazvao incident.
🚨Just In: Roosevelt Island, Manhattan experiences widespread power outages following a series of explosions from manholes in New York City. pic.twitter.com/OR0HpwOftK— Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) January 2, 2024
Zbog nastale situacije promet se odvija otežano, a zasad nema informacija o ozlijeđenima.