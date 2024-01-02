Obavijesti Video Pretražite Navigacija
Kaos u New Yorku

VIDEO Podrhtavanje tla i eksplozije probudile građane: Policija odmah podigla helikoptere

Piše Ma. K., 02. siječnja. 2024. @ 15:34
Policija i vatrogasci u New Yorku
Policija i vatrogasci u New Yorku Foto: X/R A W S A L E R T S
Policija istražuje okolnosti nakon što su snažna buka i podrhtavanje tla probudili građane New Yorka u utorak ujutro.

Dojave o eksplozijama i podrhtavanju tla podigle su na noge njujorške policajce i vatrogasce koji su u utorak oko šest sati ujutro pozvani na adresu Main Street 580, na Manhattanu u New Yorku.

Pročitajte i ovo Liječnica - 1 ako nemate dopunsko Porasle su cijene participacije u zdravstvu: Ove usluge od danas su skuplje

Navodne eksplozije izazvale su nestanak struje, a kako navodi CBS podignuti su i helikopteri koji provjeravaju situaciju iz zraka.

Građani su odlučili pozvati policiju i vatrogasce nakon što ih je probudila snažna buka te su osjetili podrhtavanje zgrade.

Kako je doznao The Independent njujorška policija vjeruje da je transformator izazvao incident.

 

Pročitajte i ovo Vladimir Putin Jedan u nizu Nova sumnjiva smrt ruskog političara: Putinov suradnik iz stranke pronađen mrtav

Zbog nastale situacije promet se odvija otežano, a zasad nema informacija o ozlijeđenima. 

Aktualno

VIDEO Objavljena snimka iz aviona koji je izgorio na pisti: "Dim je bio paklen i bacili smo se na pod. Vladao je kaos"

Najčitanije
  1. Unuk Antuna Vrdoljaka
    u centru Zagreba

    Uhićen unuk poznatog redatelja Antuna Vrdoljaka: Sumnjiče ga da je nožem htio ubiti 21-godišnjaka
  2. Požar aviona u Japanu 3:03 5
    drama u Tokiju

    VIDEO Petero poginulih u stravičnom sudaru aviona na pisti
  3. Ilustracija
    ne zna se razlog

    Strava usred dana: Hodao cestom s puškom u jednoj i sestrinom glavom u drugoj ruci

Povezane teme

Još brže do
svakodnevnih vijesti.
Preuzmi novu DNEVNIK.hr aplikaciju
Još aktualnosti
Još vijesti
Pretražite vijesti

Budite u tijeku s najnovijim događanjima

Uključite notifikacije

Obavijesti uključene