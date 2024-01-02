VIDEO Podrhtavanje tla i eksplozije probudile građane: Policija odmah podigla helikoptere

Dojave o eksplozijama i podrhtavanju tla podigle su na noge njujorške policajce i vatrogasce koji su u utorak oko šest sati ujutro pozvani na adresu Main Street 580, na Manhattanu u New Yorku.

Navodne eksplozije izazvale su nestanak struje, a kako navodi CBS podignuti su i helikopteri koji provjeravaju situaciju iz zraka.

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous reports of multiple explosions and buildings shaking on Roosevelt Island



📌#Manhattan l #NewYork



Currently, numerous emergency crews and other agencies are responding to reports of multiple explosions, causing buildings to shake in the Roosevelt Island… pic.twitter.com/SHAknHOEfx