🇸🇦⚔️🇮🇶 Dust storm hits Iraq from Saudi Arabia



▪ Iraqi media announced that a powerful dust storm has hit some areas, including Al-Muthanna Province, Najaf Ashraf Province, Al-Diwaniyah, and Al-Samawah in the southwest of the country. The storm originated from Saudi Arabia.… pic.twitter.com/soilZsi35G