Happy Birthday to my Daddy... - My Dad, my teacher, my friend, and my HERO. I was my son Finn’s age in this picture with my Dad. I was such a Daddy’s girl and just adored this man beyond words. It makes me sad daily that my 5 kiddos will never know the kindest most gentle soul in the world, their Grandpa Aaron. He gave the best hugs. And, he would have adored and loved all of my babies and my brothers babies so much. We know he watches over them though. And, I know during this time of world crisis and sadness this creative genius would have been hard at work creating groundbreaking entertainment to help make people smile. As a producer his dream was to make television that could help take people’s minds off of their day to day lives and just completely unwind, be entertained, and smile. He did just that! And, he just loved making people happy. Today Daddy, we honor you and tell you how happy you made everyone and especially this little girl who will always strive to make your legacy live on! #prouddaughter #daddysgirl #happybirthday #aaronspelling