A few seconds from my trip to the ER. Having had two blood transfusions in the last 7 months has been tough on my body. PLEASE if you have NATURAL TIPS to help integrate new blood I’m all ears. My biggest issues right now is my head really hurts (not like a headache- like new blood hurt), and I feel another infection in my respiratory system creeping up (no I don’t have Covid, I was tested) which also happened after new blood last time. It was a really tough two weeks and I am changing the story this time. I have some incredible healers in my life but I have also learned some of my favorite and most trusted wellness tips from instagram. Let me know your suggestions if you’ve healed naturally from blood transfusions. (I’ll share what helps along the way)