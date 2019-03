View this post on Instagram

imma still running here & these two getting me thru- my mighty pup & Yerba Mate- which is what I’m sucking down that metal straw- it’s the 💣 Guarani Indians use it to reduce tiredness, clear up mind and dismiss starvation..best alternative to coffee...according to the legend it was a friendship brew given by god‘s...and it’s got flowers init...nuff said🐥