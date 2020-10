View this post on Instagram

Whether it’s working, hanging out, playing or resting, this is my ♥️ dog, @mamamoon I’m so grateful to have found her on a 200 mile desolate highway in 28°, pregnant and to be able to help her. She is paying me back in spades and then some. You may remember I told you I was claustrophobic in my spacesuit and had to work really hard through it, she was a huge component of that. She just knew, she would struggle to get out of the person’s arms holding her once a take was complete and curl onto my chest and just simply be and breath with me. #WhoRescuedWho? Thanks @deityanimalrescue for helping us find all her sweet babies homes. We 💜 you angel ladies! #AdoptDontShop #MyUnspokenPet #DogsOfInstagram 🐶 🐾 💫💝