Aspen was so beautiful and offered me the solitude, nature & disconnect from society I was looking for. I also became a biking enthusiast!!! Something that stays with you as an adult, I’m convinced. I’m down for all the hikes and bikes to Maroon Bells through the back country and visits to my Utah / Colorado friends! Last photo is the Blue Jay who sat with me while I sat there, see his majestic take off (although he stuck it out nearby for quite a while, just relaxing) also, spot the Moose in the very distance! my first Moose encounter 🐾🌲💐