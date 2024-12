VIDEO Drama na letu: Putnici se gušili u avionu, tražili hitno slijetanje!

🚨 #BREAKING:Following reports of Swiss flight #LX1885 (Bucharest ➡️ Zurich) which made an emergency landing in Graz. Passengers were evacuated on the runway 34C. Aircraft involved: Airbus A220-300 (HB-JCD).

A helicopter flew to the location where the A220 was before proceeding… pic.twitter.com/508BBr4yxI