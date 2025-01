#Breaking #Ongoing Today (Jan 7th) a Cessna 208 floatplane crashed off Rottnest Island (Australia). Of 7 aboard, 4 survivors - 3 injured seriously - and 3 missing. First reports state plane hit a rock on take-off. Aircraft [Registration "VH-WTY"] was operated by "Swan River… pic.twitter.com/Vs5gFZz2Ln