Over 2000 homes destroyed, 1 billion animals perished, 25 people dead and six-million hectares of land burned. Australia, one of the last great frontiers, has so much biodiversity and an amazing plethora of spectacular animals and plants. So much of it is such a paradise that is now being threatened by these ravenous fires. All of our strongest prayers are being sent out in hopes that mother nature will help us vanquish this tremendous disaster. People can donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief fund which is distributed nationally across the country for those affected. https://fundraise.redcross.org.au/drr With much love, Steven PS: Me with my aboriginal brothers and sisters #Australiabushfire #Prayforaustralia