At our core, we are all porch musicians. And internet musicians, and phone musicians. Not rock stars, not influencers or trend setters (although we could be all of that), but we are “I’ll-play-music-wherever-it-will-bring-some-joy-hope-comfort-or-even-a-little-(healthy)-distraction” kind of people. If you are a musician living anywhere in the world at this weird point in history, or if you know someone who is, you’ll know what I’m talking about :) Being a musician is a calling. Not a career. It’s an honor... #stayhome #doyourpart #serve #socialdistancing