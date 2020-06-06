Sophie Ellis-Bextor na Instagramu je objavila fotografiju na kojoj je pokazala da ima zavoje na glavi zbog porezotina te ima velike ogrebotine i modrice na rukama.
Pjevačica Sophie Ellis-Bextor završila je u bolnici nakon što je pala s bicikla tijekom noćne vožnje, a s obožavateljima je podijelila koliko se zapravo gadno ozlijedila.
41-godišnja pjevačica na Instagramu je objavila fotografiju na kojoj je pokazala da ima zavoje na glavi zbog porezotina te ima velike ogrebotine i modrice na rukama.
"Hvala svima na podršci koju mi dajete. Ne brinite se, dobro sam i dobro paze na mene. Richard je cijelo ovo vrijeme nevjerojatan, a djeca su preslatka. Pala sam s bicikla dok sam se tijekom večeri vozila uz rijeku Temzu. Fotka je crno-bijela kako ne bi pokazala previše krvi. Hvala svim liječnicima i medicinskim sestrama iz bolnice, divni ste", napisala je Ellis-Bextor.
EDIT - hello all. Thank you for all the lovely messages. I should have said that the main reason I posted was to thank the incredible folk who stopped and helped (although the sympathy is very cheering) so don’t worry I’m ok and being well looked after. Richard has been amazing and the kids are being very sweet ❤️ Lots of love. I ended up in a&e last night after I took a tumble from the tow path down to the side of the Thames on my bike during an evening cycle. I’ve put the photo in black and white so it’s not too gory. 🩸I am ok, just a bit bruised and sore. I want to thank the ambulance crew and the staff at west mid hospital (where I was born, as it happens) for gluing me back together. I also want to thank Lucas, Colin, Josh and Willow who were 4 runners who stopped and helped @richardjonesface and I when I hurt myself. You were so calm, thoughtful and reassuring. Thank you very much. I hope you see this message as I didn’t get your details. You’re all lovely people. Xxxx
Prije nekoliko dana je napisala kako je impresivno koliko je sva natekla, a istaknula je i kako su joj liječnici morali ponovno "zalijepiti" čelo te je fascinirana njihovim radom.
Pjevačica najpoznatija po hitu "Murder on the Dancefloor" u braku je s basistom benda TZhe Felling, Richardom Jonesom od 2005. godine. Par ima petero djece.
