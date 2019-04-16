Nancy Sinatra (Foto: Profimedia)
Nancy Sinatra (Foto: Profimedia)

Dok su se stotine vatrogasaca borile za spas Notre-Damea, svjetski lideri te brojni celebrityji na društvenim su mrežama podijelili svoju tugu i nevjericu onime što vide.

Galerija

Svijet je u ponedjeljak bespomoćno gledao kako golema plamena buktinja uništava katedralu Notre-Dame, parišku, francusku i svjetsku kulturnu znamenitost koja je remek-djelo staro više od 850 godina.

Vezani članci Crtež Quasimoda i katedrale Notre-Dame (Foto: @dibujosdecristina/Instagram) Ovaj se crtež munjevito širi internetom i već je postao simbolom požarom uništene katedrale Notre-Dame Unutrašnjost katedrale Notre-Dame prije katastrofalnog požara (Foto: AFP) - 3 Ovako je Notre-Dame izgledala prije nego što ju je progutao katastrofalan požar

Dok su se stotine vatrogasaca borile za spas jedne od omiljenih turističkih atrakcija, svjetski lideri te brojni celebrityji na društvenim su mrežama podijelili svoju tugu i nevjericu onime što vide. Uz tužne posvete, objavljivali su fotografije i snimke trenutka rušenja tornja slavne pariške katedrale.

''Kao da gledaš kako umire netko koga voliš'', emotivnih je reakcija Nancy Sinatre, a evo i još nekih od njih:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 