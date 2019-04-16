Dok su se stotine vatrogasaca borile za spas Notre-Damea, svjetski lideri te brojni celebrityji na društvenim su mrežama podijelili svoju tugu i nevjericu onime što vide.

Svijet je u ponedjeljak bespomoćno gledao kako golema plamena buktinja uništava katedralu Notre-Dame, parišku, francusku i svjetsku kulturnu znamenitost koja je remek-djelo staro više od 850 godina.

Dok su se stotine vatrogasaca borile za spas jedne od omiljenih turističkih atrakcija, svjetski lideri te brojni celebrityji na društvenim su mrežama podijelili svoju tugu i nevjericu onime što vide. Uz tužne posvete, objavljivali su fotografije i snimke trenutka rušenja tornja slavne pariške katedrale.

''Kao da gledaš kako umire netko koga voliš'', emotivnih je reakcija Nancy Sinatre, a evo i još nekih od njih:

Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can. pic.twitter.com/SpMEvv1BzB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2019

My heart breaks for the people of Paris after seeing the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 15. travnja 2019.

Am praying for Notre Dame🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) 15. travnja 2019.

I cannot believe what’s happening to Notre Dame. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) 15. travnja 2019.

Beloved Notre Dame Cathedral. This spire is gone now. It's like watching someone you love die. pic.twitter.com/HB6cU6SHPM — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) April 15, 2019

Beautiful, ethereal, majestic, monumental, holy #NotreDame a spiritual home for so many, a place where I felt free to pray and cry and experience history, art, music, and the divine. These… https://t.co/JntNthLgs1 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) April 15, 2019

My heart goes out to Paris. Notre Dame is a symbol of our ability as human beings to unite for a higher purpose—to build breathtaking spaces for worship that no one person could have built on their own. I wish France strength and shared purpose as they grieve and rebuild. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 15. travnja 2019.

Watching the Notre-Dame fire with such sadness. Sending love to the people of France and hoping they get a handle on it soon. It has survived, and will survive. — josh groban (@joshgroban) April 15, 2019