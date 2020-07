View this post on Instagram

. 100.000 TIMES THANK YOU. We have reached the first goal of 100,000 euros with the Andrea Bocelli Foundation campaign to support the Covid Hospital in Camerino. Now we can donate the 4 lung ventilators which are essential for the intensive care unit. THANK YOU very much to all of you who are giving your contribution to raise the necessary funds to be close to those who are on the front lines right now, called to protect us and take care of us. You can continue to donate at the link in bio.