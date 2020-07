View this post on Instagram

Today I celebrate 18 years married to the most amazing human I know. Happy anniversary to my rock, my love, and my partner in all things 😊. I’m grateful for the life we are building together. For the ways we continue to learn and grow and challenge one another. You are a constant source of peace, love, compassion, empathy and patience. There’s no one I’d rather be quarantined with. You are my favorite person, Peter. ❤️❤️❤️ (to explain slide 2 : we started singing again together during the quarantine and it’s been one of the loveliest blessings of this time).