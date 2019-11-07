Logopetkinja iz San Diega (SAD) uspjela je naučiti psa da koristi alat za pričanje kojim se služe dvogodišnja djeca.
Stella je kujica stara 18 mjeseci, a zahvaljujući svojoj vlasnici već zna 29 riječi i slaže ih u jednostavne fraze kako bi ispoljila svoje osjećaje i potrebe. Njezina vlasnica Christina Hunger (26) logopetkinja je koja je oduvijek smatrala da se sa psima može ostvariti bolja komunikacija.
Mnogi vlasnici imaju osjećaj da njihovi psi pokušavaju komunicirati s njima, ali se ne mogu izraziti riječima pa je Christina isprobala alat kojim se služi za komunikaciju s malom djecom koja ne mogu govoriti.
Taj je alat ploča s gumbima od kojih svaki simbolizira jednu riječ. Kada se gumb pritisne, ljudski glas izgovori određenu riječ pa je za uspješnu komunikaciju potrebno razlikovati riječi i shvaćati njihovo značenje. Taj zadatak obično ne predstavlja problem djeci koja ne mogu izgovoriti svoje riječi, ali bi za pse mogao biti pravi izazov.
No čini se da Stella svakim danom sve više napreduje. Prvo je naručila riječi ''šetnja'', ''voda'' i ''hrana'', no ubrzo je počela kombinirati riječi i slagati fraze. Tako je jednog dana nestrpljivo šetala pred vratima pa je vlasnica mislila da želi ići u šetnju. No Stella je na ploči odabrala riječi ''želim'', ''Jake'' i ''doći'' te nastavila čekati pred vratima dok se Jake, Christinin zaručnik, nije vratio s posla. Nakon toga pritisnula je gumb s riječi ''sretna''.
''Stalno sam u čuđenju i šoku'', izjavila je Christina za People. ''Svaki dan kaže sve zanimljivije stvari. Način na koji koristi riječi i kombinira ih vrlo je sličan načinu na koji to rade dvogodišnja djeca''.
Christina želi omogućiti i ostalim vlasnicima pasa da nauče komunicirati s ljubimcima te je zanima istražiti koliko duboka može biti ta komunikacija. Christina redovito objavljuje snimke Stelle na svojem Instagramu, a neke od objava prenosimo u nastavku.
View this post on Instagram
Hello there everyone!! 🤗 Welcome to the Hunger for Words community! I’m THRILLED you’re here! I feel completely honored by this outpouring of enthusiasm and inspiration ✨✨ Here is a fun Stella series to kick off this new chapter! • Jake and I were discussing taking Stella to Petco. She was certainly listening...! • Video 1: Stella said “Goodbye outside.” This is the third time in the past few weeks that Stella has combined “good” and “bye” to say “Goodbye” instead of just “bye”! • Video 2: Jake said he wanted to hang our spice racks first, started the project, and Stella told him, “Later Jake” 😂😂 (Translation: Do that later, I want to go!) • Video 3: Stella came full circle with her message and told us she was REALLY ready to leave by saying, “Bye bye bye good bye!” (Looks like we have ourselves a little @nsync fan 😜) • I hope you all have a great day!
View this post on Instagram
Stella uses language differently when she’s in a heightened state versus when she’s calm! • Today when she heard some noises outside and wanted to go investigate, I told her we were staying inside. • Stella responded by saying, “Look” 9 TIMES IN A ROW, then “Come outside.” She was clearly in a more frantic state, and her language use matched that. We all sound differently than normal when we’re in distress, Stella included! • I’m impressed that Stella is communicating with language during her more heightened states, not just when she’s calm and in a quiet space. This shows me that words are becoming more automatic for her to use. It’s similar to when a toddler starts using language to express himself during times of frustration instead of only crying. That happens when it’s easy for the toddler to say words, not when he’s still learning and it takes a lot of focus to talk 🧠🗣 • • • • • #hunger4words #stellathetalkingdog #slpsofinstagram #speechtherapy #AAC #ashaigers #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #slp2be #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogmom #doglife #dogs #guarddog #animalpsychology #doglover #dogvideos #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #mydogtalks #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals
View this post on Instagram
Last night, right before this video was taken, I accidentally said “ball” on Stella’s device while I was actually reaching for a different word. But, Stella took this very seriously! She picked up her ball, dropped it on her device, and said “Good” (Translation: Good idea, Mom!) • I started recording right after she said “Good” and caught the rest of her thought: “Happy ball want outside!” • Like all AAC users, Stella thrives when we talk to her using her device and say words that she loves. She never needs to know it was on accident! 😉 • • • • • #hunger4words #stellathetalkingdog #slpsofinstagram #speechtherapy #AAC #ashaigers #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #slp2be #aacawarenessmonth #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogmom #doglife #dogs #animalpsychology #doglover #dogvideos #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #mydogtalks #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals
View this post on Instagram
I AM MIND BLOWN 🤯 Last night after coming inside, Stella said “Come eat come play.” I was pretty sure she meant that she wanted to eat dinner then play, but I asked, “Do you want to eat or play?” to clarify. • Stella licked her lips, paused, and responded, “Want come eat.” After Stella ate, she immediately dove at her toy and started playing. • AHHH! This is amazing for so many reasons! Stella told me a sequence of two things she wanted to do. Then, I asked her a question containing two options, and she answered with a short phrase confirming her original message! Stella even expanded her own phrase from “Come eat ” to “Want come eat.” The speech therapist side of me is completely amazed, and the dog mom side of me is incredibly proud. Yay, Stella!! • • • • • #hunger4words #stellathetalkingdog #proud #slpsofinstagram #speechtherapy #AAC #ashaigers #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #slp2be #aacawarenessmonth #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogmom #doglife #dogs #animalpsychology #doglover #dogvideos #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #mydogtalks #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals
Pravila objave komentara