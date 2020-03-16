Psi i vlasnici
Psi i vlasnici Foto: Reddit

Bili su protiv udomljavanja pasa, a onda su im mali i veliki čupavci potpuno promijenili život.

Neki ljudi misle da su imuni na kućne ljubimce i ponašaju se kao da imaju kameno srce kada njihova djeca žele udomiti pse. No psi imaju nevjerojatnu moć rastapanja i najledenijeg srca, pa su na kraju popustili, udomili pse i postali njihovi najbolji prijatelji.

Takve ''poražene'' vlasnike ljubimaca, koji su se isprva odupirali udomljavanju, drugi članovi obitelji uslikali su u druženju s psima, a preslatke prizore možete pogledati u nastavku.

 

My dad dressed "the dog he didn't want" in my childhood dress he kept for his first grand daughter. from r/aww
Dad didn’t want a dog. Dad and the dog: from r/aww
every dad who didn't want a dog. from r/aww
My dad didn’t want a dog. Now he hangs up both their coats to dry after it rains. from r/aww
Another dad who didn't want a dog from r/aww
I present to you, my dad who didn’t want another dog. from r/aww
Dad and the dog he didn't want. from r/aww
Several months ago my Dad said he didn’t want a dog, this is him now :) from r/aww

 