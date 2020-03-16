Bili su protiv udomljavanja pasa, a onda su im mali i veliki čupavci potpuno promijenili život.

Neki ljudi misle da su imuni na kućne ljubimce i ponašaju se kao da imaju kameno srce kada njihova djeca žele udomiti pse. No psi imaju nevjerojatnu moć rastapanja i najledenijeg srca, pa su na kraju popustili, udomili pse i postali njihovi najbolji prijatelji.

Takve ''poražene'' vlasnike ljubimaca, koji su se isprva odupirali udomljavanju, drugi članovi obitelji uslikali su u druženju s psima, a preslatke prizore možete pogledati u nastavku.

Dad 5 years ago: no dogs!!



My dad now: pic.twitter.com/d4bVwZsKn5 — 𝓨𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓲 👺 (@yagirlyare) December 25, 2018

my dad didn’t want me to get a dog now look at him ahajsksk pic.twitter.com/tR69KVSIXf — 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐱 (@dumbmakeup1) May 1, 2019

my dad: i don’t want a dog in the house!

also my dad: pic.twitter.com/u1DKLAzhZ7 — S A K U R A (@earthangeII) January 9, 2019

My dad (who didn’t want a dog) right after my family got a new puppy pic.twitter.com/pNTvW5Rxeu — Daily Aww (@DailyAww) November 19, 2019

my dad: I don’t ever want a dog in this house



also my dad: pic.twitter.com/xw5GLlNI8c — pp (@phanpriscillaa) August 19, 2019

Mi papá: ya no quiero perros en la casa, les aviso luego ya.



mi papá ahora: pic.twitter.com/xeLOl0XH3d — Fio Pestana (@pestana_fio) June 22, 2019

My grumpy old dad interacting with the dog he didn’t want: A thread pic.twitter.com/t71bxk4YnO — Guava (@_guavaja) May 3, 2019

My grumpy old dad interacting with the dog he didn’t want: A thread pic.twitter.com/t71bxk4YnO — Guava (@_guavaja) May 3, 2019

“I am not having a dog in this house”- Dad😭have u ever seen anything so precious I’m crying pic.twitter.com/7CadXKbgT8 — Lils🦋 (@lilicolclough) March 27, 2019

when dad says he doesn't want any more dogs

(cocoaussy : tiktok) pic.twitter.com/BxVxNeiqAo — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) November 1, 2019

when dad says he doesn't want any more dogs

(cocoaussy : tiktok) pic.twitter.com/BxVxNeiqAo — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) November 1, 2019