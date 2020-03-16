Bili su protiv udomljavanja pasa, a onda su im mali i veliki čupavci potpuno promijenili život.
Neki ljudi misle da su imuni na kućne ljubimce i ponašaju se kao da imaju kameno srce kada njihova djeca žele udomiti pse. No psi imaju nevjerojatnu moć rastapanja i najledenijeg srca, pa su na kraju popustili, udomili pse i postali njihovi najbolji prijatelji.
Takve ''poražene'' vlasnike ljubimaca, koji su se isprva odupirali udomljavanju, drugi članovi obitelji uslikali su u druženju s psima, a preslatke prizore možete pogledati u nastavku.
My dad dressed "the dog he didn't want" in my childhood dress he kept for his first grand daughter. from r/aww
Dad 5 years ago: no dogs!!— 𝓨𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓲 👺 (@yagirlyare) December 25, 2018
My dad now: pic.twitter.com/d4bVwZsKn5
my dad didn’t want me to get a dog now look at him ahajsksk pic.twitter.com/tR69KVSIXf— 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐱 (@dumbmakeup1) May 1, 2019
my dad: i don’t want a dog in the house!— S A K U R A (@earthangeII) January 9, 2019
also my dad: pic.twitter.com/u1DKLAzhZ7
My dad (who didn’t want a dog) right after my family got a new puppy pic.twitter.com/pNTvW5Rxeu— Daily Aww (@DailyAww) November 19, 2019
my dad: I don’t ever want a dog in this house— pp (@phanpriscillaa) August 19, 2019
also my dad: pic.twitter.com/xw5GLlNI8c
Dad didn’t want a dog. Dad and the dog: from r/aww
every dad who didn't want a dog. from r/aww
Mi papá: ya no quiero perros en la casa, les aviso luego ya.— Fio Pestana (@pestana_fio) June 22, 2019
mi papá ahora: pic.twitter.com/xeLOl0XH3d
My grumpy old dad interacting with the dog he didn’t want: A thread pic.twitter.com/t71bxk4YnO— Guava (@_guavaja) May 3, 2019
My dad didn’t want a dog. Now he hangs up both their coats to dry after it rains. from r/aww
“I am not having a dog in this house”- Dad😭have u ever seen anything so precious I’m crying pic.twitter.com/7CadXKbgT8— Lils🦋 (@lilicolclough) March 27, 2019
when dad says he doesn't want any more dogs— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) November 1, 2019
(cocoaussy : tiktok) pic.twitter.com/BxVxNeiqAo
Another dad who didn't want a dog from r/aww
I present to you, my dad who didn’t want another dog. from r/aww
Dad and the dog he didn't want. from r/aww
Several months ago my Dad said he didn’t want a dog, this is him now :) from r/aww
Y’all my parents just got a puppy and this is how my dad talks to him 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PLh8nD0oZs— Krystal 🇲🇽 (@krystaldlg) November 16, 2019
