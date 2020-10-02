Donald Trump objavio je da ima koronavirus, a reakcije korisnika društvenih mreža vrlo su... očekivane.
Američki predsjednik Donald Trump koristio je svaku priliku od početka pandemije da umanji ozbiljnost koronavirusa pa je još prije nekoliko dana ismijavao protukandidata na predsjedničkim izborima zbog nošenja maske.
During this week's presidential debate Trump mocked Joe Biden on the issue of masks: "I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."pic.twitter.com/C81hLvcZlX— MURRAY 🇺🇸🗽 (@murray_nyc) October 2, 2020
Nakon što je na Twitteru objavio da on i Melania imaju koronavirus, korisnici društvenih mreža uzvratili su mu istom mjerom i preplavili ga izjavama kojima je Trump pokušao umanjiti ozbiljnost pandemije. Neke od reakcija s društvenih mreža prenosimo u nastavku.
October 2, 2020
I honestly couldn't think of a more symbolic way to end this administration. https://t.co/jux07kommt— The Void (@GazeWithin) October 2, 2020
"It'll just go away" https://t.co/rP6wCi323I— Caitlin Reilly (@hicaitlinreilly) October 2, 2020
who could've seen that coming?😮 pic.twitter.com/1AvWHWi5ze— peach🕊 (@peachachoo) October 2, 2020
Conservatives: the left truly are evil making memes that #TrumpHasCovid and hoping he dies after allowing 200k+ Americans to die— its an avocado, thanks (@KatiePepperoni) October 2, 2020
Also Conservatives 6 months ago when they couldn’t get haircuts: pic.twitter.com/tXMm8XJb99
Okay, but how will anyone know if they lose their sense of taste? #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/nTAhWppuMW— Kevin M (@KevinBabbles) October 2, 2020
It’s not the China virus today?— ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) October 2, 2020
Oh so we’re on this episode of The Simpson’s now pic.twitter.com/SIrMwV7IgR— 👁👄👁 (@jdeegeee1230) October 2, 2020
Thoughts and prayers. Consider resigning to recuperate.— Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) October 2, 2020
October 2, 2020
It is what it is. pic.twitter.com/MwEPZ4oIdJ— Sharon Kelly (@ShayKay65) October 2, 2020
Have you tried bleach? Remember the time when you suggested ‘Injecting’ Disinfectant as Coronavirus Cure? | ... https://t.co/rwMGZoTo6A via @YouTube— Alex (@AlexXavi77) October 2, 2020
2020 just full of twists n turns.— Lady Lovely Lumps (@CheMuz18) October 2, 2020
Nice turn on the hoax thing tho...#TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/R4sNYNaFyx
*telling our kids about 2020 in 20 years*— RL Grime Stan Account 🔜 ???? (@WanaBSuperhero) October 2, 2020
us: “okay this is the best part! And then he GOT COVID” #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/cQWUAjhxZi
Right now Fox News is explaining to its viewers what the Corona virus is. #TrumpHasCovid— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 2, 2020
Trump: Says Covid is a hoax— Velvet Skies🔞 (@mlp_VelvetSkies) October 2, 2020
Also Trump: Gets Covid
Literally all of twitter rn:#TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/0aMg00YH5l
Pravila objave komentara