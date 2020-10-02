Donald Trump objavio je da ima koronavirus, a reakcije korisnika društvenih mreža vrlo su... očekivane.

Američki predsjednik Donald Trump koristio je svaku priliku od početka pandemije da umanji ozbiljnost koronavirusa pa je još prije nekoliko dana ismijavao protukandidata na predsjedničkim izborima zbog nošenja maske.

During this week's presidential debate Trump mocked Joe Biden on the issue of masks: "I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."pic.twitter.com/C81hLvcZlX — MURRAY 🇺🇸🗽 (@murray_nyc) October 2, 2020

Nakon što je na Twitteru objavio da on i Melania imaju koronavirus, korisnici društvenih mreža uzvratili su mu istom mjerom i preplavili ga izjavama kojima je Trump pokušao umanjiti ozbiljnost pandemije. Neke od reakcija s društvenih mreža prenosimo u nastavku.

I honestly couldn't think of a more symbolic way to end this administration. https://t.co/jux07kommt — The Void (@GazeWithin) October 2, 2020

Conservatives: the left truly are evil making memes that #TrumpHasCovid and hoping he dies after allowing 200k+ Americans to die



Also Conservatives 6 months ago when they couldn’t get haircuts: pic.twitter.com/tXMm8XJb99 — its an avocado, thanks (@KatiePepperoni) October 2, 2020

Okay, but how will anyone know if they lose their sense of taste? #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/nTAhWppuMW — Kevin M (@KevinBabbles) October 2, 2020

It’s not the China virus today? — ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) October 2, 2020

Oh so we’re on this episode of The Simpson’s now pic.twitter.com/SIrMwV7IgR — 👁👄👁 (@jdeegeee1230) October 2, 2020

Thoughts and prayers. Consider resigning to recuperate. — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) October 2, 2020

It is what it is. pic.twitter.com/MwEPZ4oIdJ — Sharon Kelly (@ShayKay65) October 2, 2020

Have you tried bleach? Remember the time when you suggested ‘Injecting’ Disinfectant as Coronavirus Cure? | ... https://t.co/rwMGZoTo6A via @YouTube — Alex (@AlexXavi77) October 2, 2020

2020 just full of twists n turns.

Nice turn on the hoax thing tho...#TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/R4sNYNaFyx — Lady Lovely Lumps (@CheMuz18) October 2, 2020

*telling our kids about 2020 in 20 years*



us: “okay this is the best part! And then he GOT COVID” #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/cQWUAjhxZi — RL Grime Stan Account 🔜 ???? (@WanaBSuperhero) October 2, 2020

Right now Fox News is explaining to its viewers what the Corona virus is. #TrumpHasCovid — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 2, 2020