Koronavirus
Koronavirus Foto: Twitter

Donald Trump objavio je da ima koronavirus, a reakcije korisnika društvenih mreža vrlo su... očekivane.

Američki predsjednik Donald Trump koristio je svaku priliku od početka pandemije da umanji ozbiljnost koronavirusa pa je još prije nekoliko dana ismijavao protukandidata na predsjedničkim izborima zbog nošenja maske.

Nakon što je na Twitteru objavio da on i Melania imaju koronavirus, korisnici društvenih mreža uzvratili su mu istom mjerom i preplavili ga izjavama kojima je Trump pokušao umanjiti ozbiljnost pandemije. Neke od reakcija s društvenih mreža prenosimo u nastavku.

  

 