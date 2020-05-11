Veličina je samo broj, šarm i seksepil nemaju veze s izgledom.
Denise Mercedes i njezina prijateljica Maria Castellanos redovito zajednički poziraju na društvenim mrežama kako bi dokazale da su od veličine i oblika tijela bitniji stil i šarm. One na fotografijama poziraju u istoj istim krpicama iako imaju posve različite figure jer vjeruju da im odjeća jednako dobro stoji.
Neke od njihovih objava s društvenih mreža prenosimo u nastavku pa svakako provjerite dopire li njihova poruka o tome da veličina nije bitna i do vas.
@denisemmercedes
Some beautiful spring looks from @boohoo 💕🌸 follow them for more styles ❤️ itsfromboohoo stylenotsize @mariacastellanos_ri♬ timmy trend - sandy.0234
@denisemmercedes
My video was removed but here it is again, Style, not Size with @mariacastellanos_ri which one is your fav swimsuit? stylenotsize asos♬ Whats wrong with being confident - angelmamii7
@denisemmercedes
Me and @mariacastellanos_ri If you like these looks go check out @boohoo for a chance to win 💗##itsfromboohoo ##stylenotsize♬ original sound - nicoletrimmerr
@denisemmercedes
The most liked video on my page! Thank you so much 🥺💕 Duet this with your bff! Which one is your fav stylenotsize video? @mariacastellanos_ri♬ New Rules - Dua Lipa
@denisemmercedes
Yay we’re back! Style, not size with bff @mariacastellanos_ri ! Wearing @fashionnova ❤️ stylenotsize fashion♬ Moonlight - Gaullin
@denisemmercedes
Style, not size! All looks from @boohoo ! Make sure to follow them! Which outfit was your fav? @mariacastellanos_ri stylenotsize fashion♬ CITY OF ANGELS 24KGoldn Funk Remix - llusionmusic
@denisemmercedes
Style, not Size with @boohoo ! Make sure to follow Boohoo for more styles including curve❤️ boohoo stylenotsize @mariacastellanos_ri Which look?♬ Like That - Doja Cat feat. Gucci Mane
@denisemmercedes
Style, not Size ep 5! All looks from @asos Which outfit was your fav?! Me and @mariacastellanos_ri are beautiful in our own unique way! stylenotsize♬ Tusa X No Idea - rapidsongs
@denisemmercedes
Style, not Size ep 3 with @mariacastellanos_ri Thank you @rebdollss for these adorable looks! Which dress was your fav? rebdolls stylenotsize bff♬ Suicidl X The Box - rapidsongs
@denisemmercedes
2 different body types, same style ❤️ You can dress cute regardless of whatever shape or size you are! @mariacastellanos_ri fyp fashion bff♬ No Face No Case - Vinny West - madi.claire
Pravila objave komentara