Denise i Maria
Denise i Maria Foto: denisemmercedes/Instagram

Veličina je samo broj, šarm i seksepil nemaju veze s izgledom.

Denise Mercedes i njezina prijateljica Maria Castellanos redovito zajednički poziraju na društvenim mrežama kako bi dokazale da su od veličine i oblika tijela bitniji stil i šarm. One na fotografijama poziraju u istoj istim krpicama iako imaju posve različite figure jer vjeruju da im odjeća jednako dobro stoji.

Vezani članci Nekad i sad Bile su najzgodnije cure u školi i za njima su se okretali svi dečki, pogledajte kako izgledaju danas Obiteljski jadi Neke obitelji na samom su rubu živaca: Jedva se podnose, ali barem nasmijavaju internet

Neke od njihovih objava s društvenih mreža prenosimo u nastavku pa svakako provjerite dopire li njihova poruka o tome da veličina nije bitna i do vas.

 

@denisemmercedes

Some beautiful spring looks from @boohoo 💕🌸 follow them for more styles ❤️ itsfromboohoo stylenotsize @mariacastellanos_ri

♬ timmy trend - sandy.0234
@denisemmercedes

My video was removed but here it is again, Style, not Size with @mariacastellanos_ri which one is your fav swimsuit? stylenotsize asos

♬ Whats wrong with being confident - angelmamii7
@denisemmercedes

Me and @mariacastellanos_ri If you like these looks go check out @boohoo for a chance to win 💗##itsfromboohoo ##stylenotsize

♬ original sound - nicoletrimmerr
@denisemmercedes

The most liked video on my page! Thank you so much 🥺💕 Duet this with your bff! Which one is your fav stylenotsize video? @mariacastellanos_ri

♬ New Rules - Dua Lipa
@denisemmercedes

Yay we’re back! Style, not size with bff @mariacastellanos_ri ! Wearing @fashionnova ❤️ stylenotsize fashion

♬ Moonlight - Gaullin
@denisemmercedes

Style, not size! All looks from @boohoo ! Make sure to follow them! Which outfit was your fav? @mariacastellanos_ri stylenotsize fashion

♬ CITY OF ANGELS 24KGoldn Funk Remix - llusionmusic
@denisemmercedes

Style, not Size with @boohoo ! Make sure to follow Boohoo for more styles including curve❤️ boohoo stylenotsize @mariacastellanos_ri Which look?

♬ Like That - Doja Cat feat. Gucci Mane
@denisemmercedes

Style, not Size ep 5! All looks from @asos Which outfit was your fav?! Me and @mariacastellanos_ri are beautiful in our own unique way! stylenotsize

♬ Tusa X No Idea - rapidsongs
@denisemmercedes

Style, not Size ep 3 with @mariacastellanos_ri Thank you @rebdollss for these adorable looks! Which dress was your fav? rebdolls stylenotsize bff

♬ Suicidl X The Box - rapidsongs
@denisemmercedes

2 different body types, same style ❤️ You can dress cute regardless of whatever shape or size you are! @mariacastellanos_ri fyp fashion bff

♬ No Face No Case - Vinny West - madi.claire

 