Amerikanci i maske
Amerikanci i maske Foto: Twitter

Tragikomični prizori s američkih ulica pokazuju da Ameri vjeruju u nevjerojatne teorije zavjere koje pospješuju širenje bolesti.

Galerija

SAD trenutačno ima više od 2,6 milijuna zaraženih i oko 128.000 preminulih od koronavirusa te je najproblematičnija zemlja na svijetu. Tome su doprinijeli mnogi faktori, a jedan od njih svakako su teorije zavjere u koje vjeruju neki Amerikanci.

Vezani članci Doktori, ilustracija Dijelovi SAD-a bilježe rekordne brojeve novih slučajeva koronavirusa: Ipak, i dalje se planira ublažavanje mjera Veliki domoljubi ''Domoljubi'' pokazali svoje pravo lice i pokazali da su zapravo glupoljubi

Olako shvaćanje pandemije i odbacivanje nošenja maski vidi se na svakom koraku, a neke od uznemirujućih prizora ljudi su podijelili na društvenim mrežama. Ljude koji misle da su maske simbol tiranije i da uzrokuju smrt možete pogledati u nastavku i u galeriji.

 

 