Tragikomični prizori s američkih ulica pokazuju da Ameri vjeruju u nevjerojatne teorije zavjere koje pospješuju širenje bolesti.

SAD trenutačno ima više od 2,6 milijuna zaraženih i oko 128.000 preminulih od koronavirusa te je najproblematičnija zemlja na svijetu. Tome su doprinijeli mnogi faktori, a jedan od njih svakako su teorije zavjere u koje vjeruju neki Amerikanci.

Olako shvaćanje pandemije i odbacivanje nošenja maski vidi se na svakom koraku, a neke od uznemirujućih prizora ljudi su podijelili na društvenim mrežama. Ljude koji misle da su maske simbol tiranije i da uzrokuju smrt možete pogledati u nastavku i u galeriji.

I don't think anything I've seen so perfectly captures why there's no way the US is going to be getting on top of COVID-19 pandemic anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/Sa0WNYyYs6 — Cassandra of Troy (@BrynnTannehill) June 28, 2020

Nashville's Silverados Nightclub packed last night, with zero social distancing as @iamchasematthew played to the crowd pic.twitter.com/6bWG2gtRYW — Jason Steen (@jasonashville) June 13, 2020

Country singer Chase Rice is under fire for hosting a concert for 4,000 fans in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/lWIIEfJZds — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 28, 2020

Ok my friend sent me this photo from Maya Day + Nightclub in #Scottsdale yesterday... are people serious? Am I the only one still taking this seriously? #COVIDIOTS (I was just going to #Covid but found this much more appropriate) 😅 pic.twitter.com/vgGhGgccmg — KELLY FLYNN (@kellyyflynnn) May 24, 2020

no masks, no social distancing at this @GovRonDeSantis event as Florida cases skyrocket pic.twitter.com/viQg928ysh — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 11, 2020

@NYGovCuomo inside Duane Reade W47 & 8th ave. Signs on door no mask, no entry. As I passed, I said what a good example you’re setting. Why are cops not wearing masks? The other day a cop told me he doesn’t have too. #MaskUpNY pic.twitter.com/BRzHol4gTx — Barbara Porteus (@barbara_porteus) June 25, 2020

This is one third of the line to vote in my neighborhood in DC. Have been waiting for 2.5 hours now. pic.twitter.com/AWFofTwLd7 — Mary Devlin (@maryhelenad) June 2, 2020

Large crowds at Universal Studios Islands Of Adventure today! Saturday’s are probably not the best days to go to any theme park. And this is all because of Hagrids. Hearing reports of little to no social distancing over on Universal Facebook groups too (Photos sent from fb group) pic.twitter.com/lg9d3kFVOT — Theme Park Express (@ThemeParkExpres) June 27, 2020

actual store in my town pic.twitter.com/DRyzEdEfW2 — David Parsons (@davidlparsons) May 9, 2020