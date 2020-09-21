Porculanski kostimi
Joyce Spakman iz Nizozemske stvara nevjerojatne kostime od porculana i stakla od kojih zastaje dah. Svoje radove objavljuje na Instagramu, a osim kostima, modele ukrašava šminkom koja dodatno ističe fascinantne kostime.

Neke od njezinih radova prenosimo u galeriji, a Joyce kaže da se jednog dana, kad završi pandemija, nada stvarati kostime za Rihannu i Lady Gagu.

 

 
 
 
 
Krenaiai ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Naiads are demi-goddesses who dwell in the bright, fresh waters of ancient Greek civilizations. These enchanting ladies are deeply attached to their homes, and if a town happens to spring up near their waters, they will offer blessings and protection to the town—as long as its inhabitants don't offend them.

A post shared by joyce Spakman (@candymakeupartist) on

 