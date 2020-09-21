Njezini kostimi su nevjerojatni, pogledajte samo taj talent!
Joyce Spakman iz Nizozemske stvara nevjerojatne kostime od porculana i stakla od kojih zastaje dah. Svoje radove objavljuje na Instagramu, a osim kostima, modele ukrašava šminkom koja dodatno ističe fascinantne kostime.
Neke od njezinih radova prenosimo u galeriji, a Joyce kaže da se jednog dana, kad završi pandemija, nada stvarati kostime za Rihannu i Lady Gagu.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I enjoyed this shoot so much! here's a behind the scenes video of the stunning model @aciddoll makeup/ styling by me! special thank to @aucontrairephotography 💙 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #fantasymakeupworld #wakeupandmakeup #darkbeautymagazine #halloween #costume #cosplay #couture #church #stainedglass #art #etsy #designer
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Gluttony 🍭 the whole look ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ model : @poeka_witts 💕 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ the costume is completely handmade. first sugary thing I ever made, inspired by one of the 7 deadly sins; gluttony. check my previous post for the story. This costume will be for sale! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #gluttony #halloween @daedric.models #theartistedit #art #wbf #winner #creepy #halloween #costume #etsy #candy #candycostume #handmade #pink
Krenaiai ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Naiads are demi-goddesses who dwell in the bright, fresh waters of ancient Greek civilizations. These enchanting ladies are deeply attached to their homes, and if a town happens to spring up near their waters, they will offer blessings and protection to the town—as long as its inhabitants don’t offend them. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ products💧 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @nyxcosmeticsnl glitter glue, jumbo pencil 'milk' @maccosmeticsnl painterly paintpot, painstick in 'white', 'blackblack', 'cyan', 'landscape green', airbrush in the same colors. pigment 'transparant teal' @tammytanuka pigment (teal to purple) @superstar teal waterbased makeup ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
