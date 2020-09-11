View this post on Instagram

Part 2, playing with my toy truck 🚌 Sharing part 3 tomorrow! ﻿ ﻿🎥This effect has many names - Hitchcock zoom, dolly zoom, vertigo effect. It was first made by Alfred Hitchcock in 'Vertigo' and has since appeared in a bunch of movies. I've always been mesmerized by it! It’s done by moving the camera away from the subject, at the same time as zooming in, all while keeping the subject the same size. Here I’m digitally zooming it in. ﻿ ﻿Works with any camera, even your phone. I recommend using the 4K setting if you have it because you’ll need the highest resolution you can get if you’re going to be digitally zooming in the footage afterwards. I posted a longer tutorial on my IG on April 28th which shows the editing flow. ﻿ ﻿Director: @karenxcheng ﻿Edited: with @adobevideo Premiere Pro to do the digital zooming ﻿Music: from @artlist.io “Mayhem” by Ian Post and "Alpha Theme" by Kyle Preston ﻿ ﻿#filmmaking #behindthescenes #hitchcock #dollyzoom #zolly #horror #insta360oner #cinematography #cameratrick ﻿