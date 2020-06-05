Prosvjedi u SAD-u
Prosvjedi u SAD-u Foto: Richard Grant/Twitter

FBI je zatražio snimke provokatora na prosvjedima pa su dobili brojne snimke policajaca.

Iako je većina prosvjeda koji se odvijaju u SAD-u mirna, u medijima su najeksponiraniji prizori nereda i nasilja. FBI je odlučio stati na kraj nasilju pa je zamolio javnost da šalje snimke provokatora i nasilnika s prosvjeda.

No, snimke koje su dobili vjerojatno nisu očekivali jer su ih ljudi preplavili prizorima na kojima policajci eskaliraju nasilje, udaraju i naguravaju mirne prosvjednike, pucaju gumenim mecima po novinarima i na druge načine pokušavaju isprovocirati nasilne reakcije prosvjednika.

U nastavku prenosimo samo neke snimke s prosvjeda na kojima je zabilježeno prekomjerno korištenje sile, ali upozoravamo vas da su neke snimke mučne za gledati.

 

 