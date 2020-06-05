FBI je zatražio snimke provokatora na prosvjedima pa su dobili brojne snimke policajaca.
Iako je većina prosvjeda koji se odvijaju u SAD-u mirna, u medijima su najeksponiraniji prizori nereda i nasilja. FBI je odlučio stati na kraj nasilju pa je zamolio javnost da šalje snimke provokatora i nasilnika s prosvjeda.
No, snimke koje su dobili vjerojatno nisu očekivali jer su ih ljudi preplavili prizorima na kojima policajci eskaliraju nasilje, udaraju i naguravaju mirne prosvjednike, pucaju gumenim mecima po novinarima i na druge načine pokušavaju isprovocirati nasilne reakcije prosvjednika.
U nastavku prenosimo samo neke snimke s prosvjeda na kojima je zabilježeno prekomjerno korištenje sile, ali upozoravamo vas da su neke snimke mučne za gledati.
The FBI is seeking information and digital media depicting individuals inciting violence during First Amendment protected peaceful demonstrations: https://t.co/VF1ahjWVqFhttps://t.co/Ad8bK617er— FBI (@FBI) June 1, 2020
1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ Los Angeles, CA: LAPD officers beat the sh*t out of several unarmed peaceful protestors for sport, while other cops in the pack shoot them at close range— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 1, 2020
pic.twitter.com/82B0Yo7eqn
Here you go pic.twitter.com/iPPfxVRHZm— ♍︎𝔢𝔤𝔞♑︎☾ (@Rebellingm0ther) June 2, 2020
Salt Lake City cops shove down an elderly man with a cane for the crime of standing along the street: pic.twitter.com/PCLkHqQtJg— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 31, 2020
more footage from same event pic.twitter.com/jnPf6UmsLd— year of The Rat (immediate decapitation) (@REALxDUMBASS) June 2, 2020
Got one: pic.twitter.com/083QCqYt7x— Tyler Shoemaker ♃ (@tylershoemakerx) June 1, 2020
“cops wouldnt shoot you if you were being peaceful” pic.twitter.com/VBrGddaAd8— inochi (@liveinochi) June 1, 2020
Snitching? Why yes, I'd love to. Here's your criminals pic.twitter.com/kFNQ09jc8e— Satirical Surgeon (@Saito_91) June 2, 2020
THIS GOT DELETED DONT LET THIS GET DELETED AGAIN!!!!!! THEY ARE NOT LETTING HER OUT TO GO HOME SO WE ARE PROTESTING IN GLENDALE HEIGHTS, FULLERTON AND BLOOMINGDALE ROAD 6:00pm LET HER GO pic.twitter.com/Z8IFlv8qf8— VU (@Babbyy_Vu) June 1, 2020
this is so wrong.. they’re pigs pic.twitter.com/aWebYvhMy2— 𝑙𝑜𝑔₁₃🧸⁷ (@chimdesires) May 31, 2020
Start with these thugs on the streets of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/6WNMHV7bCM— ⓌⒺ ⓇⒾⓈⒺ 🍀 (@Anons_revenge) June 2, 2020
This is the @MiamiDadePD: pic.twitter.com/ADOAiFgCkx— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
Bout add my 2¢ pic.twitter.com/YAQOnmPwnh— ❤️ (@thiqbish) June 2, 2020
I have information regarding looters during the protests. pic.twitter.com/yxMnsWVlo8— The Sauce Locator (@SourceLocator) June 2, 2020
Here you go, happy to help pic.twitter.com/yIty2YW9hP— Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) June 2, 2020
SHOCKING: to see members of the media also taking direct, *intentional* punches and swings from police as they cleared the streets of protesters outside the White House. #protest #Washington #WashingtonDCProtest #PictureOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/40O1mPo9Ns— George (@noonelistnstome) June 2, 2020
June 3, 2020
2️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ Huntington Beach, CA: police open fire on unarmed protestors laying flat on the ground— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020
pic.twitter.com/rQopNRvr8Y
NYC: NYPD officers beat a bicylist savagely with clubs. The bicyclist was just trying to get home and was not resisting.— Chad Loder (@chadloder) June 4, 2020
video via @tommiesunshine pic.twitter.com/ZM7e22wt3m
BREAKING. Some protesters have jumped the gated barrier at Lafayette Park. US Park Police push them back. The White House is behind the US Park Police l & the Secret Service. @MSNBC @nbcwashington #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/RzJgnvv7Vq— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 31, 2020
June 2, 2020
Pravila objave komentara