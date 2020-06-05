FBI je zatražio snimke provokatora na prosvjedima pa su dobili brojne snimke policajaca.

Iako je većina prosvjeda koji se odvijaju u SAD-u mirna, u medijima su najeksponiraniji prizori nereda i nasilja. FBI je odlučio stati na kraj nasilju pa je zamolio javnost da šalje snimke provokatora i nasilnika s prosvjeda.

No, snimke koje su dobili vjerojatno nisu očekivali jer su ih ljudi preplavili prizorima na kojima policajci eskaliraju nasilje, udaraju i naguravaju mirne prosvjednike, pucaju gumenim mecima po novinarima i na druge načine pokušavaju isprovocirati nasilne reakcije prosvjednika.

U nastavku prenosimo samo neke snimke s prosvjeda na kojima je zabilježeno prekomjerno korištenje sile, ali upozoravamo vas da su neke snimke mučne za gledati.

The FBI is seeking information and digital media depicting individuals inciting violence during First Amendment protected peaceful demonstrations: https://t.co/VF1ahjWVqFhttps://t.co/Ad8bK617er — FBI (@FBI) June 1, 2020

1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ Los Angeles, CA: LAPD officers beat the sh*t out of several unarmed peaceful protestors for sport, while other cops in the pack shoot them at close range



pic.twitter.com/82B0Yo7eqn — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 1, 2020

Salt Lake City cops shove down an elderly man with a cane for the crime of standing along the street: pic.twitter.com/PCLkHqQtJg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 31, 2020

more footage from same event pic.twitter.com/jnPf6UmsLd — year of The Rat (immediate decapitation) (@REALxDUMBASS) June 2, 2020

“cops wouldnt shoot you if you were being peaceful” pic.twitter.com/VBrGddaAd8 — inochi (@liveinochi) June 1, 2020

Snitching? Why yes, I'd love to. Here's your criminals pic.twitter.com/kFNQ09jc8e — Satirical Surgeon (@Saito_91) June 2, 2020

THIS GOT DELETED DONT LET THIS GET DELETED AGAIN!!!!!! THEY ARE NOT LETTING HER OUT TO GO HOME SO WE ARE PROTESTING IN GLENDALE HEIGHTS, FULLERTON AND BLOOMINGDALE ROAD 6:00pm LET HER GO pic.twitter.com/Z8IFlv8qf8 — VU (@Babbyy_Vu) June 1, 2020

Start with these thugs on the streets of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/6WNMHV7bCM — ⓌⒺ ⓇⒾⓈⒺ 🍀 (@Anons_revenge) June 2, 2020

I have information regarding looters during the protests. pic.twitter.com/yxMnsWVlo8 — The Sauce Locator (@SourceLocator) June 2, 2020

Here you go, happy to help pic.twitter.com/yIty2YW9hP — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) June 2, 2020

SHOCKING: to see members of the media also taking direct, *intentional* punches and swings from police as they cleared the streets of protesters outside the White House. #protest #Washington #WashingtonDCProtest #PictureOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/40O1mPo9Ns — George (@noonelistnstome) June 2, 2020

2️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ Huntington Beach, CA: police open fire on unarmed protestors laying flat on the ground



pic.twitter.com/rQopNRvr8Y — T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 3, 2020

NYC: NYPD officers beat a bicylist savagely with clubs. The bicyclist was just trying to get home and was not resisting.



video via @tommiesunshine pic.twitter.com/ZM7e22wt3m — Chad Loder (@chadloder) June 4, 2020