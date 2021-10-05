Ljudi su se dobro zabavljali na Twitteru, a u nastavku možete pogledati neke od njihovih fora.

Facebook, Instagram i mnoge usluge povezane s dva internetska diva bile su nedostupne više sati, no Twitter je zato funkcionirao bez problema pa su ljudi svoje dosjetke i frustracije odlučili podijeliti upravo tamo.

Neke od urnebesnih fora koje su korisnici Twittera podijelili na društvenim mrežama prenosimo u galeriji pa svakako provjerite mogu li nasmijati i vas.

When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021

Nobody:



Me after I realized that everyone’s Facebook and Instagram were down and it wasn’t just me: pic.twitter.com/b84pJIZM2p — Ethanlingen (@Ethanlingen1) October 4, 2021

Me running to Twitter to see if facebook and Instagram are down or if it’s just me pic.twitter.com/KCjsxZA0Z8 — Heather hugged Jesse McCartney👱🏻‍♂️ (@jmacfan1) October 4, 2021

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

since FB and IG is down, Twitter Party yall'!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/c1XKbCDtte — domo (@D_Omogggg) October 4, 2021

Dear @Facebook



Should we get our gear ready and come to the rescue 🤔 — Hrvatska GSS (@HrvatskaGSS) October 4, 2021

It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood,

A beautiful day for a neighbor.

Would you be mine? 😊 — PBS (@PBS) October 4, 2021

Record for most people on twitter at once has probably been smashed by now 👀 — #GWR2022 OUT NOW (@GWR) October 4, 2021

Everyone coming to twitter seeing Instagram and Facebook are down #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Tkfp3Ta0gq — Elliot 💫 (@Ifc_elliot) October 4, 2021

When Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down… pic.twitter.com/mkQcTiSGB8 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) October 4, 2021

Today’s second @washingtonpost quarantine TikTok features Instagram, WhatsApp, FB and Messenger https://t.co/NoCfPA3QBc pic.twitter.com/XEBWwaCObc — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🪑 (@davejorgenson) October 4, 2021

Me enjoying all the memes on twitter after instagram and Facebook is down#facebookdown #WhatsApp#serverdown pic.twitter.com/x4CgSdVe77 — Kamrul Rahat (@imKrahat) October 4, 2021

Social media editors: "I wish I could just disconnect from social media sometimes."

Social media editors when there's an #instagramdown for five minutes: pic.twitter.com/xtBwLbOhEF — E! News (@enews) October 4, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg losing Million of money due to Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram down.



Meanwhile Twitter CEO: pic.twitter.com/qEVIy2Crp5 — BIGHIT INFO  (@BIGHIT_INFO) October 4, 2021

Twitter holding social media after whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook went down...... pic.twitter.com/Y6wtW4c9qY — Plo Sigei (@PloSigei) October 4, 2021

This is why Twitter is brilliant , Tweets like this when Facebook and Instagram are down...😂🤣#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/WeA3eOx3Co — Aditi Maheshwari (@adiBhutra) October 4, 2021