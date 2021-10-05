Ljudi su se dobro zabavljali na Twitteru, a u nastavku možete pogledati neke od njihovih fora.
Facebook, Instagram i mnoge usluge povezane s dva internetska diva bile su nedostupne više sati, no Twitter je zato funkcionirao bez problema pa su ljudi svoje dosjetke i frustracije odlučili podijeliti upravo tamo.
Neke od urnebesnih fora koje su korisnici Twittera podijelili na društvenim mrežama prenosimo u galeriji pa svakako provjerite mogu li nasmijati i vas.
When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC— Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021
FB and IG:#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/KyKAz8ilcM— John (@Nonjonx_10) October 4, 2021
Nobody:— Ethanlingen (@Ethanlingen1) October 4, 2021
Me after I realized that everyone’s Facebook and Instagram were down and it wasn’t just me: pic.twitter.com/b84pJIZM2p
Me running to Twitter to see if facebook and Instagram are down or if it’s just me pic.twitter.com/KCjsxZA0Z8— Heather hugged Jesse McCartney👱🏻♂️ (@jmacfan1) October 4, 2021
hello literally everyone— Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021
since FB and IG is down, Twitter Party yall'!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/c1XKbCDtte— domo (@D_Omogggg) October 4, 2021
Dear @Facebook— Hrvatska GSS (@HrvatskaGSS) October 4, 2021
Should we get our gear ready and come to the rescue 🤔
HNS @Facebook and @instagram admin on Monday. pic.twitter.com/VIggqu7RB4— HNS (@HNS_CFF) October 4, 2021
It’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood,— PBS (@PBS) October 4, 2021
A beautiful day for a neighbor.
Would you be mine? 😊
Record for most people on twitter at once has probably been smashed by now 👀— #GWR2022 OUT NOW (@GWR) October 4, 2021
Everyone coming to twitter seeing Instagram and Facebook are down #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Tkfp3Ta0gq— Elliot 💫 (@Ifc_elliot) October 4, 2021
Whatsapp Facebook and Instagram #serverdown— Prashant (@prashantgwari) October 4, 2021
Meanwhile Twitter 😂 pic.twitter.com/hNgGhyOr46
When Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down… pic.twitter.com/mkQcTiSGB8— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) October 4, 2021
Today’s second @washingtonpost quarantine TikTok features Instagram, WhatsApp, FB and Messenger https://t.co/NoCfPA3QBc pic.twitter.com/XEBWwaCObc— Washington Post TikTok Guy 🪑 (@davejorgenson) October 4, 2021
Me enjoying all the memes on twitter after instagram and Facebook is down#facebookdown #WhatsApp#serverdown pic.twitter.com/x4CgSdVe77— Kamrul Rahat (@imKrahat) October 4, 2021
Social media editors: "I wish I could just disconnect from social media sometimes."— E! News (@enews) October 4, 2021
Social media editors when there's an #instagramdown for five minutes: pic.twitter.com/xtBwLbOhEF
Mark Zuckerberg losing Million of money due to Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram down.— BIGHIT INFO (@BIGHIT_INFO) October 4, 2021
Meanwhile Twitter CEO: pic.twitter.com/qEVIy2Crp5
Twitter holding social media after whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook went down...... pic.twitter.com/Y6wtW4c9qY— Plo Sigei (@PloSigei) October 4, 2021
This is why Twitter is brilliant , Tweets like this when Facebook and Instagram are down...😂🤣#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/WeA3eOx3Co— Aditi Maheshwari (@adiBhutra) October 4, 2021
