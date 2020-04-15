Morgan Rose Moroney
Morgan Rose Moroney Foto: Instagram

Njezina jutarnja rutina skidanja pidžame odlična je za razbuđivanje.

Jutarnja tjelovježba može biti odlična za razbuđivanje, a Australka Morgan Moroney pokazala je da ne trebate nužno vi vježbati kako bi vas tjelovježba razbudila. Ona je mnoge razbudila snimkom na kojoj skida donji dio trenirke izvodeći stoj na rukama.

Vezani članci Bez grudnjaka Već tjednima nisu obukle grudnjak pa pitaju publiku trebaju li tako nastaviti i nakon završetka izolacije Guze u zrak Snimale selfije pa im u kadar uletjele guze i ukrale svu pažnju

Ako trebate razbuđivanje, možete pokušati kopirati njezinu vježbu, a nekima će biti dovoljno i samo gledanje snimke.

 