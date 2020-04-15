Njezina jutarnja rutina skidanja pidžame odlična je za razbuđivanje.
Jutarnja tjelovježba može biti odlična za razbuđivanje, a Australka Morgan Moroney pokazala je da ne trebate nužno vi vježbati kako bi vas tjelovježba razbudila. Ona je mnoge razbudila snimkom na kojoj skida donji dio trenirke izvodeći stoj na rukama.
Ako trebate razbuđivanje, možete pokušati kopirati njezinu vježbu, a nekima će biti dovoljno i samo gledanje snimke.
View this post on Instagram
Gaze shift shape transitions 👏🏼 it’s ALL in the hands! Will be filming a whole heap of YOUTUBE content over the next few days to help you guys with your quarantine handstand journey. It’s about time you all jumped on the band wagon. Comment below what you would PERSONALLY like to see in the next few instructional videos! 😛👀🤸🏼♀️
View this post on Instagram
Outdoor at home workout yesterday. WHOLE LOTTA SQUATS 👏🏼 5 rounds (3 mins rest between rounds) I just did as many reps as I could for the first set then tried to match them for the other rounds 🔥 1. Pistol squats 2. Frog squats 3. Weighted squat hold 4. Squat jumps Bikinis are @gymshark & sunnies are @mvmt ❤️❤️❤️
Pravila objave komentara