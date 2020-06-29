Izvodi nevjerojatne akrobacije za koje je potrebna i spretnost i snaga.
Stefanie Millinger na Instagramu redovito objavljuje snimke nevjerojatnih akrobacija koje izvodi , zbog čega je prati više od 350.000 obožavatelja. Njezina savitljivost oduzela je dah mnogima, a još više iznenađuje nevjerojatnom snagom.
Spoj snage i savitljivosti može imati čudesne rezultate, a neke od njih prenosimo u nastavku, nadamo se da će inspirirati i vas.
Can't believe that this little nugget turned 6 yesterday. Happy Birthday sweetheart
I'am kind of a lady, but definitely more of a weirdo.
10 facts about me: #1 I am in love with @philreises. #2 I have the best mom @millis_mom_ on earth. #3 I don't like cheese. #4 I've never been drunk in my life. #5 I am 155 tall/small. #6 I have 1 sister and two brothers. #7 I am a child of the 90s. #8 My favorite animal is 🐻. #9 I've never been to New York. #10 I am a world record holder.
