Čistačica pokazala neuredne sobe, a naivni gledatelji mislili da ljudi pospremaju za sobom prije odlaska iz hotela.
U vrlo informativnim snimkama koje kruže društvenim mrežama čistačica je pokazala u kakvom stanju gosti ostavljaju svoje sobe nakon odlaska. Njezine objave iznenadile su sve one koji su mislili da gosti uvijek pospreme za sobom.
Sasvim suprotno od toga, čini se da se neki gosti posebno opuste u hotelima pa naprave dodatni nered i nimalo se ne trude barem prikriti ga. U kakvom je sve stanju čistačica pronašla sobe, provjerite u nastavku.
@shantons7
As long as you're okay with checking in @ 8pm, then sure! Y'all don't understand what housekeepers go through. hotelworklife HotwireHotelGoal♬ Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) - Doja Cat
@shantons7
There are no words. 😷 lifeisgooddance DenimYourWay duet hotelroom housekeeperproblems hotels♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod
@shantons7
Reply to @jaytaylor368 A series you say? 😭🥴 housekeeping hotelindustry romantic rosepetals birthday housekeepingproblems hateithere♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod
@shantons7
Reply to @iamarhall I've had ppl leave things & never call/come back for them. This room isn't bad, but lots of items left behind shsks housekeeping♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod
@shantons7
Reply to @dollypartonstan69 That is absolutely what I'm telling you; you'd be surprised. 😅 housekeeping shsks SoFiMoneyMoves housekeepingproblems♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod
@shantons7
⚠️ TW: Blood ⚠️ TBT to that time I had to investigate a mini-crime scene at the hotel I previously worked at. 🥴 IKnowWhatYouDid SHSKS♬ original sound - Ferrante
@shantons7
Reply to @coco_ki773n Oh, you'd be surprised, & sometimes it's the cool guests that do stuff like this. 😩 SHSKS housekeeping housekeepingproblems♬ Elevator Music - Bohoman
@shantons7
Reply to @thinkgoodness Sometimes we get "tips"; sometimes we get unopened loaves of bread. 🤷🏽♀️ housekeeping shsks SamsClubScanAndGo hotel♬ Elevator Music - Bohoman
