Oproštaj slavnih od glazbene legende: ''Ne, ne i George Michael''

  • Zagreb, 26.12.2016., 11:47
Vijest da je u 54. godini iznenada preminuo pjevač George Michael šokirala je i rastužila mnoge slavne osobe.

 
 
 
 
Obožavatelji se opraštaju od Georgea Michaela (VIDEO: Dnevnik.hr)
Obožavatelji se opraštaju od Georgea Michaela (VIDEO: Dnevnik.hr)

Od glazbene ikone mnogi su se oprostili na društvenim mrežama.

Među prvima, na svojem Facebook profilu oglasio se Elton John. ''U velikom sam šoku. Izgubio sam dragog prijatelja - najljubazniju, najvelikodušniju osobu i briljantnog umjetnika. Moje je srce s njegovom obitelji, prijateljima i obožavateljima''.

 

'Zbogom moj prijatelju. Još jedan veliki umjetnik nas je napustio. Može li 2016. sada odje****?'', napisala je kraljica popa Madonna. 

Slično je reagirao i bivši nogometaš Gary Lineker. ''Ne, ne i George Michael. Još jedna glazbena legenda nas je napustila ove godine. 2016. može odje***''.

Na svojem Facebook profilu od slavnog pjevača oprostili su se i violončelisti 2Cellos koji su s njim nastupali u lipnju 2011. na privatnoj zabavi Eltona Johna u Londonu. ''Kako tužna i šokantna vijest na Božić. Svijet je izgubio još jednu legendu'', napisali su 2Cellos.  

Oglasio se i Andrew Ridgeley koji je s Georgeom Michaelom pjevao u kultnom bandu Wham.

Jedna za drugom slavne osobe su se na društvenim mrežama opraštale od legendarnog pjavača.

 

 

 

 

