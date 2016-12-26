Od glazbene ikone mnogi su se oprostili na društvenim mrežama.

Među prvima, na svojem Facebook profilu oglasio se Elton John. ''U velikom sam šoku. Izgubio sam dragog prijatelja - najljubazniju, najvelikodušniju osobu i briljantnog umjetnika. Moje je srce s njegovom obitelji, prijateljima i obožavateljima''.

'Zbogom moj prijatelju. Još jedan veliki umjetnik nas je napustio. Može li 2016. sada odje****?'', napisala je kraljica popa Madonna.

Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt — Madonna (@Madonna) December 26, 2016



Slično je reagirao i bivši nogometaš Gary Lineker. ''Ne, ne i George Michael. Još jedna glazbena legenda nas je napustila ove godine. 2016. može odje***''.

No, not George Michael as well. Another musical great leaves us this year. 2016 can just sod off. #RIPGeorge — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 25, 2016

Na svojem Facebook profilu od slavnog pjevača oprostili su se i violončelisti 2Cellos koji su s njim nastupali u lipnju 2011. na privatnoj zabavi Eltona Johna u Londonu. ''Kako tužna i šokantna vijest na Božić. Svijet je izgubio još jednu legendu'', napisali su 2Cellos.

Oglasio se i Andrew Ridgeley koji je s Georgeom Michaelom pjevao u kultnom bandu Wham.

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Jedna za drugom slavne osobe su se na društvenim mrežama opraštale od legendarnog pjavača.

George ? George Michael ? No ... it cannot be. Beyond sad. #RIPGeorgeMichael Bri — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) December 25, 2016

We are incredibly sad at the passing of our dear friend George Michael. A brilliant artist & great songwriter. Spandau Ballet / Steve Dagger — Spandau Ballet (@SpandauBallet) December 25, 2016

Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016

You have given the #world an amazing gift! What a #talent! What a #loss! We will continue to love you! #RIP George Michael! pic.twitter.com/plb7KjXOaP — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) December 26, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Heartbroken at the loss of one of my oldest friends. I will never forget the fun times we had together. Rest in Peace George, I'll miss youpic.twitter.com/HkJpvapLKy — Sara Dallin (@SaraBananarama) December 26, 2016

Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/nBCxjEstDo — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 26, 2016

Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 25, 2016

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

God Bless George Michael , Say a prayer for him . A nice human .

M — Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) December 25, 2016

So sorry to hear of the passing of George Michael. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and fans. — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) December 25, 2016

Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s. Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2016

Its hard to take in. One of our most talented singer songwriters has left us. RIP George Michael. Such sad, tragic news. 2016 please end. — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) December 25, 2016

Stunned. George Michael. A talented and gentle soul. May you rest in Gods love and Peace #RIPGeorgeMichael — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) 25. prosinca 2016.

Oh God no …I love you George …Rest In Peace x — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) 26. prosinca 2016.