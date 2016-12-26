Vijest da je u 54. godini iznenada preminuo pjevač George Michael šokirala je i rastužila mnoge slavne osobe.
Od glazbene ikone mnogi su se oprostili na društvenim mrežama.
Među prvima, na svojem Facebook profilu oglasio se Elton John. ''U velikom sam šoku. Izgubio sam dragog prijatelja - najljubazniju, najvelikodušniju osobu i briljantnog umjetnika. Moje je srce s njegovom obitelji, prijateljima i obožavateljima''.
'Zbogom moj prijatelju. Još jedan veliki umjetnik nas je napustio. Može li 2016. sada odje****?'', napisala je kraljica popa Madonna.
Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt— Madonna (@Madonna) December 26, 2016
Slično je reagirao i bivši nogometaš Gary Lineker. ''Ne, ne i George Michael. Još jedna glazbena legenda nas je napustila ove godine. 2016. može odje***''.
No, not George Michael as well. Another musical great leaves us this year. 2016 can just sod off. #RIPGeorge— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 25, 2016
Na svojem Facebook profilu od slavnog pjevača oprostili su se i violončelisti 2Cellos koji su s njim nastupali u lipnju 2011. na privatnoj zabavi Eltona Johna u Londonu. ''Kako tužna i šokantna vijest na Božić. Svijet je izgubio još jednu legendu'', napisali su 2Cellos.
Oglasio se i Andrew Ridgeley koji je s Georgeom Michaelom pjevao u kultnom bandu Wham.
Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6— Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016
Jedna za drugom slavne osobe su se na društvenim mrežama opraštale od legendarnog pjavača.
George ? George Michael ? No ... it cannot be. Beyond sad. #RIPGeorgeMichael Bri— Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) December 25, 2016
We are incredibly sad at the passing of our dear friend George Michael. A brilliant artist & great songwriter. Spandau Ballet / Steve Dagger— Spandau Ballet (@SpandauBallet) December 25, 2016
Unbelievable.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016
RIP George Michael.
You have given the #world an amazing gift! What a #talent! What a #loss! We will continue to love you! #RIP George Michael! pic.twitter.com/plb7KjXOaP— La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) December 26, 2016
I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016
Heartbroken at the loss of one of my oldest friends. I will never forget the fun times we had together. Rest in Peace George, I'll miss youpic.twitter.com/HkJpvapLKy— Sara Dallin (@SaraBananarama) December 26, 2016
Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/nBCxjEstDo— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 26, 2016
Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 25, 2016
George Michael— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 26, 2016
Read: https://t.co/z669xGdjwM
2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9— Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016
God Bless George Michael , Say a prayer for him . A nice human .— Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) December 25, 2016
So sorry to hear of the passing of George Michael. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends and fans.— Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) December 25, 2016
Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s. Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them.— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 26, 2016
RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2016
Its hard to take in. One of our most talented singer songwriters has left us. RIP George Michael. Such sad, tragic news. 2016 please end.— Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) December 25, 2016
Stunned. George Michael. A talented and gentle soul. May you rest in Gods love and Peace #RIPGeorgeMichael— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) December 26, 2016
RIP George Michael— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) 25. prosinca 2016.
Oh God no …I love you George …Rest In Peace x— Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) 26. prosinca 2016.
So sorry to hear about George Michael's passing. Brilliant icon. "Kissing a Fool" one of my all time favs. Strength & light to his family.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) 26. prosinca 2016.
