My fave kind of #fbf Over Oscar Weekend , we partnered with Delancey Street, LA Mission, The Good Shepherd Shelter, LA LGBT Center, and IRC to feed over 1100 people in need (with perfectly edible gourmet meals that would have otherwise been wasted!) including veterans, Muslims, refugees, women, and children. We recovered almost 1,366lbs of high-quality food from the Vanity Fair After Party, Independent Spirit Awards, and the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Party. We can take care of our own community. It's really quite simple!! #zerowaste #zerohunger #eatlikeastar @gocopia #Copia

